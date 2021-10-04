CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

After a Tough Year, Denver’s Art Museums and Galleries Look Toward the Future

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 5 days ago

It’s hardly breaking news that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted many sectors of human society around the globe. Especially hard hit were in-person experiences like going to restaurants or attending sporting events, concerts, plays…and art exhibits. Though the art world was not as completely shut down as other areas, the past eighteen months were still challenging. The good news in Denver is that nearly the entire art scene has persisted — even if some venues only by the skin of their teeth.

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockydailynews.com

Denver museum to open long-term annex in local historical theater

The museum will serve as an anchor tenant in a building bought with plans for “voluntary rent control” for creative tenants. All news and articles are copyrighted to the respective authors and/or News Broadcasters. RockyDailyNews.Com is an independent Online News Aggregator.
MUSEUMS
milehighcre.com

Denver Art Museum Reimagined Campus Opens to Public Oct. 24

The Denver Art Museum (DAM) reopens its expanded and reimagined campus to the public with a free general admission day on October 24, 2021, unveiling all eight levels of its iconic Gio Ponti-designed Lanny and Sharon Martin Building (formerly referred to as the North or Ponti Building), and the new Anna and John J. Sie Welcome Center. Part of an overall campus reunification and building renovation project designed by Machado Silvetti and Fentress Architects, the campus reopening coincides with the Martin Building’s 50th anniversary.
DENVER, CO
rockydailynews.com

MCA Denver Gets a Big Birthday Present: a Satellite Space

Over the past 25 years, the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver has become an institution in this city, a go-to place to see great art and maybe even catch the next big thing. Now MCA Denver’s reach has become even bigger, thanks to a heck of a birthday present. Through...
MUSEUMS
denverite.com

After 13 years of holding space, Titwrench is ending and hoping to make way for whatever’s next in Denver DIY

One Titwrench Festival stands out in Katie Rothery’s memory. In 2011, Mercury Café donated its space for the festival. Witch Collective set up an indoor marketplace in the downstairs Jungle Room, and Titwrench Collective set up two stages upstairs in the dance hall, so when one set ended, people could simply turn to face the other stage when the next act came on.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Robischon Gallery
sanantoniomag.com

40 Years, 40 Stories Opens This Month at San Antonio Museum of Art

Less than half of the San Antonio Museum of Art’s vast 30,000-plus piece collection is on display on any given day. So, when COVID-19 scheduling complications left a hole in the museum’s exhibition schedule, curators decided to celebrate their 40th anniversary by digging into the museum’s on-site storage rooms. “It’s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
athomeincarlsbad.com

Frida Kahlo’s Garden – Cannon Art Gallery Exhibit in Carlsbad

The Cannon Gallery, located at the Dove Library Complex in South Carlsbad, features several wonderful exhibits each year. The current one, Frida Kahlo’s Garden, is truly special. Carlsbad has a wonderful reputation as an arts community for many reasons. And we are especially blessed to have the city-owned Walter D....
CARLSBAD, CA
talbotspy.org

St. Michaels Museum’s New Look!

The St Michaels Museum invites you to view the new addition to the museum as well as the new arrangement of the museum exhibits. Explore the history of the museum’s three 19th century buildings: the ca. 1860 Teetotum used as a commercial duplex, the 1865 Sewell House, home of waterman Jeremiah Sewell, wife Harriet and their large family, the 1851 Chaney brother’s House, a rare opportunity to see a home built and owned by free African Americans before the civil war. Museum exhibits cover such topics as the 1813 Battle of St. Michaels, the life of Frederick Douglass, when he lived here as a teenage slave from 1833 to 1836 and his dramatic return in 1877, as well as the commercial life of the town over the years, and the local art and crafts of St. Michaels.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
winonapost.com

Minnesota Marine Art Museum’s upcoming exhibitions

Minnesota’s North Shore is the focus of the upcoming exhibition “Dudley Edmondson: Northern Waters,” open now at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) in Winona. Dudley Edmonson is an author, public speaker, wildlife photographer, and filmmaker from Duluth, Minn. This exhibition features photographs and video exploring Lake Superior’s North Shore, its tributaries and surrounding waters over the course of four seasons, in their many moods. Dudley's photography career spans nearly three decades, and his work has been featured in galleries and in nearly 100 publications around the world.
WINONA, MN
sru.edu

Bey’s ‘Excavations’ on display at Carnegie Museum of Art

The latest exhibition, “Excavations,” by Sharif Bey, a 1998 Slippery Rock University graduate with a degree in art, is currently on display at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh. Bey’s sculptures include mask-like forms, necklaces made from pinch pot-style vessels as beads and site-specific temporary installations that incorporate Carnegie...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
rockydailynews.com

Ten Things to Do in Denver This Weekend, October 7 to October 10, 2021

Are you spooked? This weekend is full of events dedicated to female serial killers, with the debut of Lizzie at the People’s Building, as well as the start of Audacious Theatre’s Lady Killers. But there are also far less somber celebrations, including the kickoff of Su Teatro’s fiftieth-anniversary year. Check our list of ten free events here, and keep reading for ten of the best ticketed events in Denver this weekend:
POLITICS
CBS Denver

Colorado Ballet Brings A Classic To Life On Stage — Giselle

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Ballet is back on stage for the first time in 19-months with the hauntingly, beautiful “Giselle.” The classic ballet was on the calendar for 2020, but got postponed due to COVID. The company has been working on it for quite some time. (credit CBS) “Last year, we taught the entire ballet to the company on zoom while they were in their 10 by 12 spaces, kitchens, living rooms, whatever. So we were bale to come back early August, come into the studio, start teaching it in-person, it’s a lot more fun that way,” said Gil Boggs, Artistic...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Boston

To Do List: Giant Corn Maze, Classical Concert, Immersive Art

BOSTON (CBS) – An immersive art exhibit that has excited cities around the world has landed in Boston. Also this weekend – the opening of a new classical music season, and a family-friendly, giant, outdoor maze. IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH It’s a chance to view artwork from one of the world’s most famous artists like you’ve never seen it before. Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is now open at the Strand Theater. The exhibit features 20-thousand square feet of digital projections, using both light and sound. There’s also a virtual reality headset option. The exhibit is meant for people of all ages. https://vangoghexpo.com/boston/ When: Through...
BOSTON, MA
theaggie.org

Pence Gallery’s annual Art Auction

From September 1st through 25th, the Davis-based art gallery held an auction of over 100 artists’ work to raise money for the rest of the year. When most think of an art auction, ideas of exclusivity and elitism might come up; however, this is not the case at Pence Gallery’s annual Art Auction. The non-profit gallery makes it clear that the primary vision and values of the auction are the community behind it and the ability to create an incredibly welcoming space. With enough variety in style and medium of pieces for anyone to find a favorite artwork at the show, Pence’s auction reinforces how art really is for everyone.
DAVIS, CA
yankodesign.com

LEGO meets Architecture in these innovative + detailed constructions by master builders!

Remember when we spent our summer vacations and free time after school fiddling around with LEGO blocks, and sometimes painfully stepping on them with our feet? Fun times, right? But, LEGO is no more considered child’s play! Master builders, artists, and LEGO enthusiasts all over the world are creating impressive LEGO builds that’ll blow your minds away. And my favorite type of LEGO builds is mindblowing architecture! These architectural constructions are a result of hours of dedication, attention to detail, hard work, and creativity. They can be considered works of art, and I love scrolling through these creations, admiring them, and feeling an intense surge of satisfaction at their perfection. And, we’ve curated the best of the lot for you to drool and go gaga over!
DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy