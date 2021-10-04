After a Tough Year, Denver’s Art Museums and Galleries Look Toward the Future

The St Michaels Museum invites you to view the new addition to the museum as well as the new arrangement of the museum exhibits. Explore the history of the museum’s three 19th century buildings: the ca. 1860 Teetotum used as a commercial duplex, the 1865 Sewell House, home of waterman Jeremiah Sewell, wife Harriet and their large family, the 1851 Chaney brother’s House, a rare opportunity to see a home built and owned by free African Americans before the civil war. Museum exhibits cover such topics as the 1813 Battle of St. Michaels, the life of Frederick Douglass, when he lived here as a teenage slave from 1833 to 1836 and his dramatic return in 1877, as well as the commercial life of the town over the years, and the local art and crafts of St. Michaels.

SAINT MICHAELS, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO