After a Tough Year, Denver’s Art Museums and Galleries Look Toward the Future
It’s hardly breaking news that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted many sectors of human society around the globe. Especially hard hit were in-person experiences like going to restaurants or attending sporting events, concerts, plays…and art exhibits. Though the art world was not as completely shut down as other areas, the past eighteen months were still challenging. The good news in Denver is that nearly the entire art scene has persisted — even if some venues only by the skin of their teeth.rockydailynews.com
