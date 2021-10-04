Kevin Williams thrilled for support at Vikings Ring of Honor induction

Williams, a junior from Suffolk, Va., put points on the board midway through the fourth quarter to help Ferrum hold on for a 30-28 victory over The Apprentice School on Saturday in Ferrum. Williams made two tackles including one behind the line of scrimmage that cost the Builders four yards of offense, but his biggest contribution came in the fourth quarter after Apprentice had all but erased a 20-point deficit to pull within two at 23-21. Williams stepped in front of a Builders receiver and intercepted a pass. He out-paced all would-be tacklers on the way to a 70-yard sprint to the end zone to provide the Panthers with the margin needed to withstand one final Apprentice touchdown with three minutes to play. For the season, Williams has made six tackles to go with Saturday's interception and two broken up passes.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO