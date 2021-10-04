CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Edelen: The Dirt: Millennium on Monroe residential mixed-use development moving forward; Portland company mulls plans for Spokane food truck pod

 5 days ago

Oct. 3—Developers are moving forward with a new residential mixed-use project on Monroe Street. Millennium Monroe LLC, whose principal is Antony Chiang, recently filed a building permit application with the city to build the Millennium on Monroe apartments on vacant land at 2002 N. Monroe St. The project will be...

