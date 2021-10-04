CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

In Stefanski’s return, Browns defense dominates Vikings 14-7

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16v1HT_0cGAHljt00
Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton is tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, right, during the first half of an NFL game Sunday in Minneapolis. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

MINNEAPOLIS — After winning the NFL’s Coach of the Year award in his first season with Cleveland, Kevin Stefanski now has a victory over his old team in Minnesota to highlight the start of his second year.

The Browns are finally on the rise, behind their steady young leader on the sideline.

Myles Garrett and the defense produced another dominant performance, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt kept the ball moving on the ground, and the Browns beat the Vikings 14-7 on Sunday.

“That was what the game called for today. It might be completely different next week, and we have to be ready to do it to win in any which way,” said Stefanski, who spent 14 seasons as an assistant with the Vikings working his way up the staff.

Garrett was credited with one-half of Cleveland’s two sacks and four hits on Kirk Cousins, Greedy Williams became the first player this season to intercept Minnesota’s quarterback and the Browns (3-1) again leaned on their two-pronged rushing attack to control the ball and win an ugly game.

“It was pretty sloppy, to be honest, but we got the win and that’s all that matters,” Chubb said.

Cousins hit Justin Jefferson for a touchdown pass to cap a commanding opening drive by the Vikings (1-3), who took possession 11 more times without scoring or even trying a field goal. The furthest they came was the 26-yard line, where they had one final play to try to tie the game. Cousins threw on the run into the end zone, where the ball fell incomplete.

“They did a good job to make it a tough day for us,” said Cousins, who was 6 for 6 on the first drive but 14 for 32 after that to finish with 203 yards.

Chubb had 21 carries for 100 yards and Hunt ran 14 times for 69 yards and a touchdown to help offset a rather rocky game for Baker Mayfield, who was under plenty of pressure himself and went just 15 for 33 for 155 yards.

“There’s a lot of easy throws there that I missed,” Mayfield said. “Situationally, you get into running the ball and I don’t have a couple throws for a while, you get out of that rhythm.”

The return of Dalvin Cook from an ankle injury didn’t make a difference for the Vikings, who took it easy on their star running back and gave Alexander Mattison plenty of use. Cousins didn’t connect on enough of the quick throws the Vikings designed to minimize the pressure from Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and the rest of a fierce front the Browns have assembled. Takkarist McKinley’s third-and-3 sack ended Minnesota’s first drive of the second half.

“Those two No. 1 draft picks were a pain today on our guys,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, alluding to Garrett and Clowney.

Just when the Vikings appeared to find their breakthrough, a 37-yard completion to Jefferson on third-and-12 from their own 27 midway through the third quarter, tight end Tyler Conklin was called for holding in a daunting one-on-one blocking matchup against Garrett.

“I understood the flag,” Jefferson said, giving his unspoken praise for Garrett. “I understood it.”

Your move

Stefanski kept the offense on the field on fourth down twice in the first half, as has been his tendency. Mayfield was sacked by Everson Griffen for an 11-yard loss on fourth-and-4 from the 6, stopping Cleveland’s first drive cold.

Mayfield’s fourth-and-goal pass from the 2 with 1:26 left before halftime was off target, but linebacker Eric Kendricks was called for holding to give the Browns a fresh set of downs. Finally, on the sixth straight snap from inside the 3-yard line, Hunt charged across the goal line. That drive began at the Cleveland 36 after Zimmer went for it on fourth-and-6, and Cousins failed to connect with Adam Thielen.

Then the game changed in a most unusual way. Sheldon Richardson, the former Browns defensive tackle, called a timeout the Vikings didn’t have during a disheveled moment prior to the extra point attempt. The Browns went for 2 from the 1 and took the baseball-like 8-7 lead on a pass from Mayfield to fullback Andy Janovich.

“I wish we scored more when we possessed that ball,” Stefanski said, “But to keep that offense on the sideline was a big part.”

Late kicks

Chase McLaughlin made two critical field goals, a 53-yarder with 6:16 to go and a 48-yarder with 2 seconds remaining in the first half. That one was made possible by a 33-yard romp on third-and-20 by Hunt that caught the Vikings off guard when they were clearly expecting a long pass.

“They called a good play,” Griffen said, “and they hit us good.”

Injury report

Browns: SS Ronnie Harrison Jr. left the game in the first quarter with a concussion and did not return. … LT Jedrick Wills Jr. aggravated his ankle injury in the third quarter and didn’t return. His replacement, rookie James Hudson III, was called for a false start on fourth-and-1 at the Minnesota 42 that forced the Browns to punt instead.

Vikings: CB Bashaud Breeland (illness, first quarter) and DT Michael Pierce (elbow, second quarter) departed the game and did not return.

Browns: Play at the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.

Vikings: Host the Detroit Lions next Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Kevin Stefanski Has Request For Sunday’s Browns Fans

Once again, the Cleveland Browns and reigning NFL Coach of the Year, Kevin Stefanski, has a message for fans attending Sunday’s game at FirstEnergy Stadium. That game is being played at 1:00 PM EDT against the Chicago Bears. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields is starting for the Bears. Fields is wildly...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Dawgs By Nature

Bears-Browns Final Score: Cleveland’s defense dominates in 26-6 victory

Cleveland dominated the Bears despite a close first half, out-gaining Chicago in yards 418 to 47 en route to a 26-6 victory. The Browns are now 2-1 on the year. The Browns got the ball to begin the game, but things weren’t as crisp as they’ve been. One bright spot is that WR Odell Beckham Jr. made his first catch of the season, and despite some hiccups, Cleveland got close to long field goal range.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Baseball#American Football
wmleader.com

Game well within reach slips away from Vikings in 14-7 loss to Browns

Shortly after the Vikings’ 14-7 loss to the Browns on Sunday — his team’s third one-score loss in four weeks — coach Mike Zimmer responded to a reporter’s question by paraphrasing the speech he’d just given his players in the locker room. “Like I told the team, I’ve been doing...
NFL
WKYC

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski discusses return to Minnesota: Transcript

BEREA, Ohio — At a press conference on Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski discussed his team's upcoming matchup with his former team, the Minnesota Vikings. What follows is a full transcript of Stefanski's press conference, as provided by the Cleveland Browns Media Relations department. Opening statement:. “Injury front:...
NFL
WKYC

JIMMY'S TAKE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns' defense 'dominating' in win over Chicago Bears

CLEVELAND — Down on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium, you can still feel the heat from that Browns defense, specifically their pass rush. They were the key to the Browns beating the Chicago Bears and going to 2-1 Sunday. This was not easy. The Bears' defense is tough to move against, and the Browns' offense especially found that out in the first half.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chronicle-Telegram

Defense proves it's "real and ready," and other takeaways from a 14-7 win over Vikings

The Browns defense stepped up in weight class Sunday in Minnesota. It delivered another knockout performance. The Browns wouldn’t be celebrating a third straight win, 14-7 over the Vikings, without the continued dominance of the defense. For anyone skeptical about the historic outing last week against the Bears, it wasn’t a fluke.
NFL
vikings.com

Vikings Defense Limits Browns to 14 Points Despite Big Rushing Yardage

MINNEAPOLIS — The final result Sunday was a rare one in the Mike Zimmer era. The Vikings fell 14-7 at home to the Browns, but it marked just the second time under the Vikings Head Coach that his team lost while allowing 14 or fewer points. (The only other instance was a 14-7 home loss to the Lions in Week 4 of the 2017 season).
NFL
Cleveland.com

Vikings’ Dalvin Cook plans to spoil Kevin Stefanski’s homecoming: ‘Coach Stefanski - sorry’: Browns pre-game thoughts

MINNEAPOLIS — Vikings running Dalvin Cook, who was close to Kevin Stefanski when he was in Minnesota, plans to spoil his former offensive coordinator’s homecoming today. “Beat him,’’ Cook told NFL Network in pre-game. “That’s the first thing. We can’t let him come in and take over our field. It’s our field and we’ve got to defend it. Defend ‘the Bank’ and that’s what we’re going to do today. Coach Stefanski — sorry.’’
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 4 Game Recap: Cleveland Browns 14, Minnesota Vikings 7

The Cleveland Browns outlasted the Minnesota Vikings, 14-7, in Week 4 behind a dominant defensive effort and another impressive team-wide rushing performance. Thanks in large part to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt’s combined 191 all-purpose yards, Cleveland’s offense did just enough to hold on for victory while the defense allowed just 136 second-half yards.
NFL
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
880K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy