CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bills force 5 turnovers, overwhelm Mills and Texans 40-0

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XBjFe_0cGAHYDK00
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Boogie Basham during the first half of an NFL game Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Defensive end Jerry Hughes and the Buffalo Bills’ defense made it clear from the beginning.

If rookie quarterback Davis Mills and the Houston Texans couldn’t score on four snaps from Buffalo’s 13 off Josh Allen’s interception, what chance would they have the rest of the game?

None, it turned out.

Hughes tipped Mills’ screen pass for an incompletion, forcing the Texans to turn over the ball on downs at Buffalo’s 6 five minutes into the game, and the Bills forced five turnovers in a 40-0 win on Sunday.

“Whether they give it away on the 30-yard-line or the 1, we’ve got to go out and try to make a stop,” safety Micah Hyde said. “We got playmakers all over the field, so any time we can hold them to no points, it’s pretty awesome.”

Allen was relieved the defense bailed him out after he sailed his first attempt over the middle and it was intercepted by Lonnie Johnson Jr.

“That’s huge for the defense to bow up like that. Really, I’m hoping, ‘Let’s hold them to a field goal,’” Allen said. “It gives us a lot of confidence for sure.”

While the Bills’ offense struggled to find its footing on a rain-slicked field, their defense held its ground.

Hyde, Tremaine Edmunds, Tyler Matakevich and Jaquan Johnson each had interceptions, while Cam Lewis forced a fumble as Buffalo overwhelmed Mills in his second career start.

The Bills limited Houston to 109 yards of offense — 8 in the first half — and six first downs to post their second shutout in three weeks. Buffalo, which blanked Miami 35-0 on Sept. 19, has two shutouts in a season for the first time since 1990.

And Buffalo did it with Johnson starting in place of veteran safety Jordan Poyer, Lewis filling in for injured cornerback Taron Johnson, and Matakevich replacing linebacker Matt Milano, who was sidelined by a hamstring injury in the second quarter.

“Those guys were ready,” Edmunds said of Buffalo’s backups. “Guys were able to make plays, not just being out there but making plays that dictated the game. I know it has to feel good. They put the work in. So I’m not even surprised.”

The Bills (3-1), coming off a 43-21 win over Washington, have won three straight since a season-opening loss to Pittsburgh.

Houston (1-3) dropped its third straight, the skid coinciding with starter Tyrod Taylor being sidelined with a hamstring injury in a 31-21 loss at Cleveland in Week 2.

Mills, a third-round selection out of Stanford, was in over his head against a defense that improved to 10-0 in its past 10 meetings against quarterbacks with 16 or fewer starts.

“That’s one of the most embarrassing losses I’ve ever had,” linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill said. “We’re all embarrassed. We’re not happy with this at all. But we are going to come in and correct. We are going to fix this.”

Houston’s defense did its part in holding Buffalo to 19 points — a touchdown and four field goals — through three quarters before finally caving. The offense was the bigger problem in the most lopsided loss in franchise history.

Mills, who finished 11 of 21 for 87 yards, kept repeating he didn’t play his best football, and closed his news conference by saying, “There’s only up from here.”

First-year coach David Culley blamed himself, saying: “First off all, I didn’t have them ready to play.”

He also came to Mills’ defense.

“It’s not just Davis. Our whole entire offense did not play well today,” Culley said. “We just played bad football today.”

Allen finished 20 of 29 for 248 yards with two touchdowns — a 25-yarder and a 1-yarder, both to Dawson Knox — and an interception before giving way to backup Mitchell Trubisky with 8:03 remaining.

Tyler Bass hit all four field-goal attempts — three from inside 30 yards.

Zack Moss scored on a 2-yard run, and Trubisky closed the scoring with a 4-yard TD run as Buffalo scored 40 or more points in consecutive weeks for the second time in team history, and first since 1990.

Shutouts

Buffalo became the NFL’s first team since the 2009 New York Jets to have two shutout wins by 35 or more points in a season. The Bills became the NFL’s third team to post two shutouts through the first four weeks of the season, joining Baltimore in 2000 and Washington in 1991.

Buffalo’s 44 points allowed through four weeks are its second fewest after giving up 40 during the first four games of the strike-shortened 1982 season.

Moving on up

Allen’s second TD pass to Knox was his 103rd career TD (passing, rushing, receiving), moving him one ahead of Jack Kemp for third on the franchise list among quarterbacks.

No kicking Ka’imi

Ka’imi Fairbarin was limited to kickoff duty in his season debut after missing the first three weeks with a groin injury.

Texans: Host the New England Patriots next Sunday.

Bills: At Kansas City next Sunday in a rematch of the AFC championship game, which the Chiefs won 38-24.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Can Bills QB Josh Allen Be Model for Houston Texans Rookie Davis Mills?

- Now more than ever, people want instant results. Maybe that why some Houston Texans fans are already done with The Davis Mills Experiment. Texans coach David Culley is doing his best to get the rookie up to speed before traveling to take on the Buffalo Bills. Mills, a third-round...
NFL
Yardbarker

Houston Texans Lose Starting Lineman at Bills, Trail 19-0

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Houston Texans starting defensive end Jon Greenard suffered a chest injury Sunday against the Buffalo Bills and left the game. He is questionable to return, according to the Texans. The Bills lead this Week 4 game here in Buffalo by a score of 19-0 in the...
NFL
chatsports.com

Takeaways: Buffalo Bills drop a 40-burger and shut out the Houston Texans

I don’t know what kind of takeaways we can expect from this game, honestly. The Buffalo Bills were not on their game. The offense was not playing great. None of that mattered. Despite not firing on all cylinders, they just full-on throttled the Texans. It was a massacre, led by the defense and eventually the offense caught up.
NFL
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Bills beat Houston Texans 40-0 to improve to 3-1 on the season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills got some revenge on Sunday in their first meeting against the Houston Texans since their wild card loss in January 2020 by defeating the Texans 40-0. Here's what went down. First Quarter: Bills 7-0 Texans. The Bills prevented the Texans from getting anything...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KEYT

Texans shoot blanks; embarrassed after 40-0 loss to Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Rookie quarterback Davis Mills and the Houston Texans were left embarrassed in a 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Mills threw four interceptions and oversaw a sputtering offense that generated 109 yards and six first downs in what became the most lopsided defeat in Texans history. First-year coach David Culley defended his quarterback by blaming the result on himself and the entire offense. Houston dropped to 1-3 and has lost three straight since quarterback Tyrod Taylor was sidelined by a hamstring injury.
NFL
WIVB

Bills hand out second shutout of the season with 40-0 win over Texans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills played the Houston Texans for the first time since the devastating overtime loss in the 2020 Wild Card game, but this time it played out in Buffalo’s favor with a massive 40 to 0 shutout. The Bills second shutout of the season moves...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report card: Bills romp Texans, 40-0

Well, even the losses are bigger in Texas. The Buffalo Bills decimated the Houston Texans 40-0, and move to 3-1 ahead of next Sunday’s premier matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Following the Bills’ win, here’s how Bills Wire graded Buffalo out in the week’s report card:. Quarterback: B+. It’s...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills 40, Houston Texans 0: Rapid recap and notes

With a 17-point betting spread, the general public expected the Buffalo Bills to outclass the Houston Texans. The actual result was far more impressive than that, as the Bills ran up the score in a 40-0 smothering of the Texans. The Bills shut out the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago,...
NFL
USA Today

Texans coach David Culley took the blame for the 40-0 beatdown against the Bills

Some coaches deflect and blame the players, or if they are polite, state that they just “didn’t execute.”. Not David Culley. The first-year coach did not have any kumquats in his mouth following the Houston Texans’ 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. One of Culley’s...
NFL
dallassun.com

Bills trample hapless Texans

Josh Allen found Dawson Knox for two touchdown passes Sunday and the Buffalo Bills' defense overwhelmed the Houston Texans in a 40-0 rout in Orchard Park, N.Y. Allen completed 20 of 29 passes for 248 yards with an interception as Buffalo (3-1) won its third straight game and stayed atop the AFC East. The Bills have outscored Miami, Washington and Houston by a combined 118-21.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Bills#Jets#Force 5#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Hughes
Citizen Online

Buffalo Bills Week 4 Report Card: Josh Allen, Bills wallop Texans 40-0

The Buffalo Bills covered the spread. Favored by 17 points entering Sunday's game, the Bills scored 40 in a shutout win over the Houston Texans. It's the Bills' second shutout in four games this season. Josh Allen tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Dawson Knox, Zack Moss and Mitchell...
NFL
USA Today

5 takeaways from the Bills' 40-0 win over the Texans

The Buffalo Bills dismantled the Houston Texans in Week 4, taking a 40-0 shutout win. As the score insists, a lot went right for the Bills. A shutout any time in the NFL is very impressive. The Bills now have two in four games played this season. Buffalo’s defense is fully back.
NFL
houstontexans.com

Rapid Reactions: Downpours and defeat as Texans fall, 40-0, at Buffalo

The Houston Texans fell, 40-0, at Buffalo in QB Davis Mills' first road start. "We couldn't keep drives alive because we really couldn't run the ball again," Head Coach David Culley said. "We couldn't get it running and then, we put ourselves in some penalty situations that put us in third-and-long. And you know, nobody's going to be good in third-and-long. We were not very good on first and second down, which put us in those third-and-longs, and we got into those third-and-longs too early because of some penalties, and we can't play that way."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
wesb.com

Bills Blank Texans 40-0 On 100.1 The HERO

The Buffalo Bills blanked the Houston Texans 40-0 yesterday on 100.1 The HERO. Josh Allen finished the day 20 of 29 passing for 248 yards and 2 touchdowns with 1 interception, and added 41 yards rushing. Stefon Diggs led all receivers with 7 receptions for 114 yards while Dawson Knox caught both of Allen’s TDs. Devin Singletary rushed for 79 yards and Zack Moss added 61 yards and a score on the ground.
NFL
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
880K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy