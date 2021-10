They had two drives in the first half that brought them inside the Atlanta 15 and scored just 6 points. Their opening drive gave them first-and-goal at the 8, only to be pushed back by a sack. Their next time in the red zone, Daniel Jones let a shotgun snap go through his hands for a loss of 11 yards before a false start pushed them back farther. They did score a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but 14 points against a team that had allowed an average of 40 in the first two games is awful. That their most inspiring play was a two-point conversion run in which the quarterback lowered his shoulder to push into the end zone says as much about Jones as it does the rest of the team. Jones hit C.J. Board for a 38-yard gain on the opening drive but did not have another play longer than 19 for the rest of the game.

