Luzerne County voting equipment testing observation open to public

Luzerne County Courthouse

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

The public is invited to observe Logic and Accuracy (L&A) testing of the county’s voting equipment starting at 10 a.m. Monday in the voting machine warehouse at 135 Water St. in Wilkes-Barre.

Public entry is at the rear of the building. The county election bureau and equipment supplier Dominion Voting Systems Inc. will perform the testing.

In addition, the bureau will host a public demonstration and testing of the Dominion ballot marking devices, tabulators and high-speed scanner machines at 3 p.m. Oct. 8 at the same location.

Election Board

The volunteer citizen county Election Board will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Board members scheduled this meeting because last week’s session was halted due to virtual access technology issues. The board decided to continue offering an online attendance option but noted the in-person meeting will still proceed as long as a quorum is physically present if a virtual link fails again.

Directions to attend remotely are posted under council’s authorities/boards/commissions section at luzernecounty.org through the “ABC meetings online link.”

Thursday meetings

Council’s Real Estate Committee will meet virtually at 1 p.m. Thursday, with a link posted on council’s “public meetings online” section at luzernecounty.org.

That evening, the county’s Manager Search Committee will meet in-person at 7 p.m. in the courthouse. A virtual attendance option will be posted under council’s public meetings online link.

Council election

The Wilkes-Barre Chapter of The NAACP announced it is holding an online public forum for county council candidates at 7 p.m. Oct. 14.

County voters will select five council candidates from any political party in the Nov. 2 general election.

The Democratic contenders, along with their primary vote counts: Matthew Vough (incumbent), 18,309; Sheila Saidman (incumbent), 18,020; Jane Walsh Waitkus, 16,131; Maryann V. Velez, 15,853; and Jimmy Sabatino, 15,154.

The Republican nominees: John Lombardo, 11,747; Gregory S. Wolovich Jr., 10,508; Chris Perry (incumbent), 10,379; Brian Thornton, 8,810; and Kevin Lescavage, 8,603.

A Facebook event link with details on the forum is posted at https://fb.me/e/23FGcH97T.

Division head pay

County Human Resources Director Angela Gavlick’s annual compensation rate will increase to $95,000 during the up to 90 days she is serving as acting administrative services division head, county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo told council by email.

Gavlick receives $82,734 as HR director, according to a county report.

David Parsnik, who recently resigned as administrative services division head, had received $90,000 annually.

Crocamo said Gavlick will receive $5,000 more than Parsnik because she is accepting additional responsibilities handling the county’s COVID-19 response and working with Philadelphia law firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP. That firm is completing a still-ongoing internal investigation of county Children and Youth to document any evidence of possible wrongdoing.

The head of administrative services oversees elections, human resources, purchasing/acquisition, information technology, licensing/permits, records, grant writing, community development and tourism.

Gavlick also will continue managing human resources and won’t be adding or changing staff in that department in response to her increased responsibilities as acting division head, Crocamo said.

Proclamation

County Councilman Walter Griffith drafted a proclamation read at last week’s council meeting commending law enforcement officials involved in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking, particularly those instrumental in a large-scale drug bust last month.

Griffith’s proclamation credited federal, state, county and municipal agents and officers, saying they confiscated “cocaine and fentanyl valued at more than a million dollars that was targeted for disbursement in our local communities.”