Nearly 50% of Chautauqua County Residents Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Just under 50% of Chautauqua County's population is now considered to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That's according to the latest statistics from New York State's COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which shows that 63,786 county residents have completed the vaccine series. That's 49.9% of the population, including 567 people during the week of September 26-October 2. Meanwhile, the number of county residents who have received at least one vaccine dose is 70,279, which is 55.1% of the populations. That figure includes 700 people who got their first dose during the past week.