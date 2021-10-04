CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht dips, other Asian FX largely flat

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.960 111.05 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.357 1.3563 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 27.839 27.882 +0.15 Baht 33.690 33.62 -0.21 Peso 50.730 50.73 0.00 Rupiah 14300.000 14305 +0.03 Rupee 74.115 74.115 0.00 Ringgit 4.174 4.178 +0.10 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.960 103.24 -6.96 Sing dlr 1.357 1.3209 -2.69 Taiwan dlr 27.839 28.483 +2.31 Korean won 1188.700 1086.20 -8.62 Baht 33.690 29.96 -11.07 Peso 50.730 48.01 -5.36 Rupiah 14300.000 14040 -1.82 Rupee 74.115 73.07 -1.42 Ringgit 4.174 4.0400 -3.21 Yuan 6.448 6.5283 +1.25 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge lower; S.Korean won leads losses

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 111.830 111.59 -0.21 Sing dlr 1.358 1.3581 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 27.976 27.952 -0.09 Korean won 1193.400 1190.4 -0.25 Baht 33.840 33.78 -0.18 Peso 50.510 50.5 -0.02 Rupiah 14200.000 14215 +0.11 Rupee 74.775 74.775 +0.00 Ringgit 4.179 4.182 +0.08 Yuan 6.449 6.448 -0.02 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 111.830 103.24 -7.68 Sing dlr 1.358 1.3209 -2.72 Taiwan dlr 27.976 28.483 +1.81 Korean won 1193.400 1086.20 -8.98 Baht 33.840 29.96 -11.47 Peso 50.510 48.01 -4.95 Rupiah 14200.000 14040 -1.13 Rupee 74.775 73.07 -2.29 Ringgit 4.179 4.0200 -3.79 Yuan 6.449 6.5283 +1.23 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Markets#Dips#Yuan#Thai Baht#Asian#Korean
AFP

Sri Lanka allows sharp rise in food prices to ease shortages

The Sri Lankan government on Friday ended price controls on essential foods in a bid to end black market trading as food shortages worsen amid a foreign currency crisis. But the shortages worsened and last week authorities lifted controls on rice hoping to get supplies into markets.
GAS PRICE
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Inflation jitters hit Mexican peso, Colombian FX backed by Moody's

* Brazil's real leads Latam losses, inflation awaited * Peru's sol recovers from near record lows * Chile stocks rebound By Ambar Warrick Oct 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso slipped on Thursday as inflation concerns grew on a higher-than-expected September reading, while Colombia's peso rose as Moody's upgraded its outlook on the country, citing recent economic resilience. Mexico's currency fell 0.4% to the dollar after data showed inflation blew past the central bank target in September, pointing to further rate hikes from the central bank as it struggles to rein in prices. But analysts have criticized the slow pace of hikes by the bank, with a Reuters poll forecasting more pain for the peso due to a largely restrained monetary policy and hardline government policies perceived as market-unfriendly. "The recent domestic and external developments require a prudent/conservative calibration of the monetary stance," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note. "Persistent pressures on inflation are sources of discomfort and will likely prompt the Monetary Policy Committee to hike at least once more before the end of the year." Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath had flagged the possibility of more hikes to curb inflation, after the bank raised rates to 4.75% last week. Colombia's peso rose 0.3%, leading gains across its Latin American (Latam) peers after Moody's improved its outlook on the country to stable from negative, saying government fiscal measures and post-pandemic recovery will stabilize its debt. Moody's maintained its rating on the country at Baa2, which comes as a relief after Fitch and S&P both downgraded Colombia's debt to junk earlier this year. Broader Latin American currencies fell as investors avoided risk-driven assets ahead of key U.S. payroll data on Friday, which could push the Federal Reserve into shortening its timeline for tapering. Concerns over rising inflation in Latam, on the back of a recent spike in oil prices and supply chain disruptions, also dampened sentiment. The Brazilian real lost 0.6%, leading losses across Latam ahead of Friday's inflation reading, which a Reuters poll forecasts to be much stronger in September than the previous month. Peru's sol rose 0.2% after coming close to a record low on Wednesday. Left-wing former head of Congress Mirtha Vasquez was sworn in as Peru's new prime minister on Wednesday to replace Guido Bellido after his abrupt resignation, as President Pedro Castillo sought to ensure political stability. Among stocks, Chile's benchmark index surged more than 2%, rebounding sharply from a more-than-four-month low. Data showing strong copper prices saw the value of Chilean copper exports jump in September. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1252.56 2.07 MSCI LatAm 2208.40 0.51 Brazil Bovespa 110765.31 0.19 Mexico IPC 51444.63 0.92 Chile IPSA 4224.28 2.23 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1387.19 0.39 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.5202 -0.63 Mexico peso 20.6289 -0.39 Chile peso 812.25 0.08 Colombia peso 3773.53 0.32 Peru sol 4.1282 0.21 Argentina peso 98.9400 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Federica Urso, editing by Mark Heinrich)
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX hits over 5-month low as 'stagflation' fears grow

* Mexican peso hits 6-month low, auto production slumps * Brazil's real at over 5-month low * Chile stocks lead declines among Latam peers (Updates to close) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew Oct 6 (Reuters) - An index of Latin American currencies slipped to a more-than five-month low on Wednesday following weak economic data and as a spike in oil prices stoked fears of overheated inflation. MSCI's index of Latin American currencies slipped as much as 0.9% to its lowest level since late-April, before cutting some losses. Investors feared that the jump in oil prices could keep price pressures elevated and throttle economic growth in emerging markets. The dollar rode the safe-haven rally high, further denting EM currencies. "Recent spikes in oil prices are negative for emerging markets as they further fuel the stagflation fear," said Jakob Christensen, chief analyst, head of EM research at Danske Bank. Mexico's peso and Brazil's real both traded flat after having dropped as much as 1.5% and 1.2% respectively. Data on Wednesday showed automotive production in Brazil and Mexico, Latin America's two largest economies, plummeted in September, dragged down by an industry-wide semiconductor chip shortage and railroad blockades in Mexico, data showed on Wednesday. While higher oil prices usually benefit the peso, given Mexico is an oil exporter, the currency slumped as market volatility saw investors move out of using the currency for carry trade. In Brazil, separate data showed retail sales fell in August due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors were now also awaiting a vote next week over a proposed fuel tax reform - a hot political topic in Brazil, as President Jair Bolsonaro seeks to calm frustrations over rising costs. Currencies of copper exporters Chile and Peru fell around 0.2% each as prices of the red metal slumped on concerns over slowing Chinese demand. A day after Peru's government struck a deal to avoid road blockades at the Las Bambas copper mine, an indigenous community in the Espinar province blocked a key mining road in protest against the government and Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine. In Chile, an association of U.S. businesses in Chile warned on Tuesday that a proposal to allow Chileans to draw money from their pension funds for the fourth time since the coronavirus pandemic began could seriously harm the country's business climate. Strategists at Citi are also watchful of calls by the opposition for the impeachment of President Sebastian Pinera in the light of the "Pandora papers", ahead of general elections next month. Latin American stocks fell, with Chile's IPSA index sliding 2.3% and having touched an over four-month trough, as electric utility Colbun tumbled after a recent rally had pushed it to six-month highs. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1227.77 -0.71 MSCI LatAm 2199.03 -0.46 Brazil Bovespa 110308.88 -0.13 Mexico IPC 50915.57 -0.28 Chile IPSA 4130.63 -2.26 Argentina MerVal 77360.58 -1.063 Colombia COLCAP 1373.15 -0.73 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4881 -0.09 Mexico peso 20.5770 -0.12 Chile peso 812.9 -0.18 Colombia peso 3784.57 -0.09 Peru sol 4.137 -0.19 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Federica Urso; Editing by Alison Williams and Alistair Bell)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks surge, FX edges higher as oil pressure eases

* Hong Kong property stocks rally on new development plan. Oct 7 (Reuters) - Most emerging market stocks and currencies rose on Thursday as oil prices retreated from recent highs, although the prospect of U.S. monetary policy tapering and an economic slowdown kept sentiment muted. MSCI’s index of emerging market...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar strength holds back Asian FX; rupee bears re-emerge

(Reuters) - Investors raised short bets on most Asian emerging currencies, a fortnightly Reuters poll found, as a slew of factors including U.S. rate-hike expectations, rising inflation and signs of slowing global economic growth boosted the dollar. Long positions on the Singapore dollar, Taiwan’s dollar and the Indian rupee were...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX gain as Treasury yields retreat, eyes on U.S. data

* South Korea, Taiwan shares up around 2% * Indonesia's rupiah edges 0.1% higher * Chinese markets reopen on Friday Oct 7 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging currencies edged higher on Thursday as Treasury yields retreated on signs of a deal to avert a U.S. federal debt default, calming markets ahead of data that could signal when the Federal Reserve may start tapering. Lower oil prices also supported the currencies of Asia's big oil importers such as South Korea, which alongside the Thai baht and Philippine peso led the region with gains of between 0.2% and 0.4%. Stocks in South Korea and Taiwan both climbed about 2%, providing some respite to a week-long period of losses brought on by inflation fears and supply disruptions. Politicians in Washington appeared close to a temporary deal that would avoid a shutdown of the U.S. government and see an extension of the federal debt ceiling into December. That left markets largely awaiting U.S. employment data on Friday for clues as to when the Fed may start to wind down its pandemic-era asset purchases, which could reduce demand for Asia's higher-yielding but riskier assets. "A very strong number on all counts may see the market bring forward expectations of Fed rate hikes, which will be positive for the dollar and keep Asian currencies on the back foot," Khoon Goh, ANZ's head of Asia research said. In September, the Fed said it was likely to begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November. Chinese markets, a big directional driver for Asia, will reopen on Friday after a week-long public holiday, improving liquidity, although fears of wider property market woes stemming from the Evergrande crisis could return to the fore. "Chinese market sentiment will also be a crucial driver, and the restart of South-bound flows may lift Hong Kong equities and lift broader Asian sentiment," Wei-Liang Chang, an FX and credit strategist at DBS said. Local media reports earlier this week said the heavily-indebted Chinese property firm will be selling a stake in its property management arm to raise cash as it faces one of the country's largest-ever debt restructurings with more than $300 billion in liabilities. Elsewhere, Indonesian shares dipped, while the rupiah, which backs some of emerging markets highest-yielding debt, edged 0.1% higher. The country's foreign exchange reserves rose in September by about $2.1 billion to a record $146.9 billion, the central bank said. It was one of the currencies in Asia that suffered heavily in the 2013 taper tantrum. Friday will also see a meeting of India's central bank, where policymakers are widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged to support recovering growth. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 2 basis points at 6.33% ** Thai consumer confidence rises in Sept on eased coronavirus curbs Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0647 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.04 -7.29 0.54 0.85 China +0.36 +1.25 0.90 2.74 India +0.23 -2.32 1.10 27.59 Indonesia +0.14 -1.34 -0.11 7.21 Malaysia +0.07 -3.83 0.01 -4.15 Philippines +0.24 -5.31 -1.50 -2.64 S.Korea +0.16 -8.75 1.76 2.99 Singapore +0.08 -2.69 0.89 9.41 Taiwan +0.03 +1.86 1.96 13.45 Thailand +0.41 -11.28 0.91 12.76 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin and Sriraj Kalluvila)
MARKETS
Imperial Valley Press Online

Asian markets mixed; China Evergrande shares suspended

Asian markets were mixed on Monday, with Shanghai closed for the National Day holiday. Hong Kong’s benchmark shed more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande’s shares were suspended from trading. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed...
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX muted on Evergrande worries; Singapore, Indonesia stocks rise

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Most emerging currencies in Asia lacked direction on Monday as worries grew over property developer China Evergrande's debt crisis, while shares in Singapore and Indonesia outperformed regional peers. News that China Evergrande shares were suspended on Monday after the company missed a key interest payment on an offshore bond for the second time last week kept a lid on Asian currency gains. Chinese media reported that Evergrande, which has $305 billion in liabilities, will sell a half-stake in its property management unit to Hopson Development for more than $5 billion. The Indonesian rupiah and Malaysian ringgit advanced the most in the region, gaining around 0.3% each, while other currencies were little changed on the day. Singapore stocks rose more than 1%, buoyed by Singapore Technologies Engineering after it agreed over the weekend to buy Roper Technologies Inc's TransCore business for $2.68 billion. Indonesia's stock market climbed 1.7% to hit its highest since March. Chinese markets are closed until Thursday for a holiday, while South Korean markets were also shut. Also weighing on markets are expectations that elevated inflation could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to bring forward its tapering timeline, which would sap appetite for riskier emerging market assets. U.S. labour data this Friday will have investors glued for signs of a strong improvement in the job market, enough to keep the Fed on course to begin tapering before the year's end or sooner. Data on Friday showed that the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure for its flexible 2% target, increased 3.6% in August from a year earlier, matching July's gain. "The market has priced in the start of taper, but probably not the full impact of it depending on the pace," analysts at OCBC said. Rising commodity prices and supply disruptions have also fuelled expectations global inflation could stay higher for longer. "If skyrocketing commodity prices aren't tamed during this winter season and supply bottlenecks remain unresolved, that might force policymakers into a more hawkish stance in order to get ahead of inflation," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity. Markets also have a speech by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai later on Monday on the Biden administration's long-awaited China trade strategy to look forward to. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields down 2.4 basis points at 6.335%​​ ** Top gainers in Singapore include Genting Singapore Ltd, Capitaland Investment Ltd and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0654 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.02 -7.02 -1.13 3.65 China - +1.25 - 2.74 India -0.13 -1.55 0.95 26.59 Indonesia +0.28 -1.58 1.64 5.89 Malaysia +0.24 -3.55 -0.18 -6.49 Philippines +0.02 -5.34 0.54 -2.50 S.Korea - -8.62 - 5.07 Singapore -0.04 -2.65 1.16 8.53 Taiwan +0.08 +2.23 -0.98 11.37 Thailand -0.30 -11.15 0.90 11.74 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Ramakrishnan M.)
WORLD
marketpulse.com

A mixed day for Asian stock markets

Evergrande weighing on Japan and Hong Kong markets. US markets started the quarter strongly on Friday, boosted by positive results from a trial of Merck’s oral Covid-19 treatment, a postponement of the US debt ceiling deadline and start-of-month inflows. The S&P 500 rallied by 1.15%, the Nasdaq rose by 0.82% and the Dow Jones jumped by 1.44%, although the buy-the-dippers couldn’t prevent a negative weekly performance overall. Futures on all three have given back some of those gains this morning, Nasdaq futures retreating by 0.40%, while Dow and S&P futures are 0.25% lower.
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht set for best day in a week, Singapore stocks shed 1%

* Japan stocks hit one-month lows * Singapore, Indonesia stocks fall 1% each * Thai baht set for biggest daily jump since Sept. 23 By Arundhati Dutta Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Thai baht rose on Friday and was on track for its best session in a week, while Singaporean stocks were headed for their worst day in nearly a month after the city state reported its highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases. The baht has been Asia's worst performing currency in 2021, having weakened 11%. The Bank of Thailand's decision earlier this week to hold interest rates steady despite a flagging economy is expected to help curb the baht's depreciation. Other Asian currencies were mixed, as the dollar slipped off a one-year peak touched in the previous session but was still headed for its best week since June. Also weighing on sentiment were energy prices hitting record highs overnight on reports that China was scrambling to secure supplies for the winter. Most emerging Asian countries are net importers of energy. With a new surge of COVID-19 raging across Southeast Asia and threatening the region's economic recovery, investors will focus next week on inflation readings from several countries including Japan, Thailand and the Philippines. Indonesia's annual inflation rate in September rose to the highest in four months. "Chatters of stagflation concerns may gain some traction and further undermine sentiments. KRW, INR may stay under pressure in the interim," analysts at Maybank wrote in a note. Stagflation, a portmanteau of 'stagnant' and 'inflation', is a situation where economic growth slows or stagnates and both unemployment and inflation rates are high. "Asian currencies will not have stable People's Bank of China's USD/CNY fixes to lean on for support next week with China on a holiday," said Jeffrey Halley, a market analyst at OANDA. "Asia FX continues to trade to the weaker side versus the U.S. dollar as markets reprice the reality of Fed taper and higher energy prices weigh on the region." Chinese markets are closed for a week from Friday for the Golden Week holiday. Inflation fears pushed Japan's benchmark stock index to its lowest in a month. Singapore shares shed up to 1.4%. The city state reported 2,478 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. Indonesian equities shed 1% after officials said the 2021 budget would likely be smaller than previously anticipated. Philippine stocks reversed early gains and were down 0.4%. Local media quoted here authorities as saying the economy would take more than a decade to return to pre-pandemic growth. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is down 2.5 basis points at 3.354% ** Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield is down 1.9 basis points at 0.925%​​ ** Thailand's 3-year benchmark yield is up 2 basis points at 0.68% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0705 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.21 -7.02 <.N2 -2.3 4.8 25> India -0.03 -1.59 <.NS -0.71 25.11 EI> Indonesi -0.03 -1.92 <.JK -1.18 3.91 a SE> Malaysia +0.12 -3.83 <.KL -0.66 -6.12 SE> Philippi +0.33 -5.59 <.PS -0.42 -3.03 nes I> S.Korea.
WORLD
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar heads for weekly decline as GDP dips

* Loonie trades in range of 1.2652 to 1.2738 * Currency heads for weekly decline of 0.2% * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.8% * Canadian bond yields ease across flatter curve TORONTO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hardly moved against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices fell and domestic data showed the economy shrinking in July, leaving the currency on track to edge lower for the week as the greenback broadly climbed. Canada's economy contracted 0.1% in July, weighed by a decline in the goods-producing sector, data from Statistics Canada showed. A preliminary estimate showed GDP increasing 0.7% in August. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell on the prospect that OPEC+ producers might step up a planned increase in output to ease supply concerns. U.S. crude prices fell 0.8% to $74.44 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was nearly unchanged at 1.2675 per greenback, or 78.90 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.2652 to 1.2738. For the week, the loonie was down 0.2%. It weakened 0.5% in September, its fourth straight monthly decline. The U.S. dollar headed for its best week since June as investors expected a hawkish-sounding Federal Reserve to lift U.S. interest rates sooner than some major peers. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve as trading resumed following Thursday's public holiday. The 10-year eased 5 basis points to 1.458%, tracking the move lower in U.S. Treasury yields. On Tuesday, it touched its highest in nearly four months at 1.526%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Mark Heinrich)
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

The winners and losers in Asian markets from energy crunch

(Sept 29): The global spike in energy prices and China’s power shortage is creating more losers than winners in Asian equities. At least 20 provinces and regions making up more than two-thirds of China’s gross domestic product have announced some form of power cuts. The reasons are two-fold: record high coal prices coupled with a fuel shortage has curbed power generation, while some areas have proactively halted electricity flows to meet emissions and energy intensity goals.
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Baht sinks to over four-year low, rupiah leads Asian FX lower

BENGALURU (Sept 29): The Thai baht slipped to a more than four-year low on Wednesday, but regained some ground as the central bank held its key interest rate at a record low, while local stocks traded in a narrow range. The baht fell as much as 0.4% to its weakest...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

Asian markets concerned about Evergrande

Stock traders should be aware that the Hong Kong central bank has asked financial institutions to declare their exposure to Evergrande in order to address systematic risks in the region. Similarly, the United States has also asked lenders about their exposure to the infamous company. The company's possible insolvency has had disastrous consequences for similar firms in the real estate sector. Furthermore, Evergrande must release $45.2 million in coupon payments for a dollar bond on Wednesday.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

197K+
Followers
219K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy