Sam Burns’ victory at Sanderson Farms special for more than the obvious reasons — by Billy Watkins

One didn’t have to wonder where Hayden Buckley was on the golf course Friday. “You want to entertain,” said Buckley, the 25-year-old PGA Tour rookie who grew up in Belden and attended Tupelo High School. “At the end of the day, we are entertainers. So it was good to give the people who came out to support me something to cheer for. I think you could hear them everywhere.

TUPELO, MS ・ 7 DAYS AGO