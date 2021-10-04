Sam Burns’ victory at Sanderson Farms special for more than the obvious reasons — by Billy Watkins
The Country Club of Jackson isn’t just a another stop on the PGA Tour for Sam Burns, who grew up in Shreveport and played at LSU. ““I enjoy coming to this place every year,” he said. “It’s one of my favorite events. It’s the closest site we play to home. It’s fun to have family and friends able to drive over. I just love this area, love the golf course. It’s such a fun week.”mississippiscoreboard.com
