CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Sam Burns’ victory at Sanderson Farms special for more than the obvious reasons — by Billy Watkins

mississippiscoreboard.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Country Club of Jackson isn’t just a another stop on the PGA Tour for Sam Burns, who grew up in Shreveport and played at LSU. ​““I enjoy coming to this place every year,” he said. “It’s one of my favorite events. It’s the closest site we play to home. It’s fun to have family and friends able to drive over. I just love this area, love the golf course. It’s such a fun week.”

mississippiscoreboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcsportsedge.com

Burns listed as Sanderson betting favorite

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. With the Ryder Cup still fresh in everyone's mind, the PGA Tour...
GOLF
LSUSports.net

Burns Claims Title At Sanderson Farms Championship

Jackson, Miss. – Former LSU men’s golfer Sam Burns picked up the second win of his PGA Tour career on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Burns won the event at 22-under 266 which made him the victor over Nick Watney (-21) and Cameron Young (-21). “This is one of...
GOLF
calgolfnews.com

Burns Wins by One Stroke Over Watney and Young in the Sanderson Farms

Sam Burns pulled out of a logjam at the top of the leaderboard and claimed his second PGA Tour victory. The 25-year-old Burns shot 4-under-par 67 to capture the Sanderson Farms Championship by one stroke over Nick Watney of Davis and Fresno State, and Cameron Young at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
USA Today

Why Sam Burns' infant nephew was top of mind after winning Sanderson Farms Championship

Sam Burns might end up being the PGA Tour’s next big thing. And if he is, he’ll climb the ranks with his family close to his heart. Burns won the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday after blistering his way around Country Club of Jackson, where he finished 22 under, one shot better than runners-up Nick Watney and Cameron Young.
GOLF
Picayune Item

Sam Burns projected to move to #18 in the official World Golf Ranking with a 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship win

JACKSON, Miss. (October 3, 2021) – Sam Burns clinched his second PGA TOUR win of 2021 — and of his career — after holding off Nick Watney late in the game at the Sanderson Farms Championship. The 25-year-old Louisiana native and LSU graduate played an incredible back nine on Sunday, ending in a one-shot victory over Watney, who closed with a 65 and his best finish in more than three years.
JACKSON, MS
Golf Channel

Young runner-up to Burns at Sanderson Farms

Cameron Young meets with the media after a final round (68) at the Sanderson Farms Championship to finish one back of Sam Burns. George Savaricas and John Cook discuss what his finish means for the rest of the season.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayden Buckley
Person
Billy Brewer
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Sam Burns in contention in Las Vegas week after victory

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sam Burns won the Sanderson Farms Championship last week and is trying to put it behind him. He's playing as though it never ended. Burns made a pair of 6-foot par putts on the only two greens he missed in regulation, ran off eight birdies in the morning for an 8-under 63 that left him a shot behind Sungjae Im and Chad Ramey on Friday in the Shriners Children's Open.
LAS VEGAS, NV
chatsports.com

Sungjae Im, Chad Ramey lead Shriners Children's Open; Sam Burns 1 back on heels of victory

LAS VEGAS -- Sam Burns won the Sanderson Farms Championship last week and is trying to put it behind him. He's playing as though it never ended. Burns made a pair of 6-foot par putts on the only two greens he missed in regulation and ran off eight birdies in the morning for an 8-under 63 that left him a shot behind Sungjae Im and Chad Ramey on Friday in the Shriners Children's Open.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanderson Farms#Tour Championship#Louisiana Tech#The Pga Tour#Lsu#Children
WJTV.com

Morning ‘Sip at Sanderson Farms

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Second Round of the 54th Annual Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson in Ridgeland is happening Friday. Check out the 12 News Morning Team interviews with Executive Director Steve Jent, Former PGA Tour Golf Player Randy Watkins, and President of Century Club Charity Pat Busby!
JACKSON, MS
mississippiscoreboard.com

Mississippian Hayden Buckley puts on a show for friends, family at Sanderson Farms Championship – Billy Watkins

One didn’t have to wonder where Hayden Buckley was on the golf course Friday. “You want to entertain,” said Buckley, the 25-year-old PGA Tour rookie who grew up in Belden and attended Tupelo High School. “At the end of the day, we are entertainers. So it was good to give the people who came out to support me something to cheer for. I think you could hear them everywhere.
TUPELO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
mississippiscoreboard.com

NATIONALLY RANKED GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN DEFEATS JA 30-9, WINS 18TH STRAIGHT WIN AGAINST MISSISSIPPI TEAMS – By Robert Wilson

Greenville Christian, ranked No. 58 in the nation by MaxPreps, continued to stake its claim as the best team in Mississippi as the Saints became only in the second team in 21 years to defeat MAIS traditional Class 6A powers Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Jackson Prep and now Jackson Academy in the same season.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy