Sanderson, FL

Sahith Theegala shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

PGA Tour
 5 days ago

In the final round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole. Sahith Theegala hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 8th at 19 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.

www.pgatour.com

Tennis World Usa

Sahith Theegala, California rookie surprises

California rookie Sahith Theegala carved his tee shots into play and made it look easy from there Thursday for an 8-under 64 and a one-shot lead over Nick Watney and Harold Varner III in the Sanderson Farms Championship. Theegala missed three fairways but was out of position just once at the Country Club of Jackson.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PGA Tour

Rookie report: Young shines at Sanderson; Buckley thrills local fans

Wake Forest alum Cameron Young finished runner-up at the Sanderson Farms Championship in his second PGA TOUR start as a member. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Monday qualifiers should soon be a thing of the past for Cameron Young. The 24-year-old from Scarborough, New York, who did not even have Korn Ferry...
SANDERSON, FL
PGA Tour

Q-School notebook: Notables to advance from the First Stage

The final six of 13 sites for the first stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament wrapped up Friday with a host of notables both advancing on and just missing out. All players advancing will move on to one of five second-stage sites which are set to begin in October.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Sahith Theegala holds 54-hole Sanderson lead; has brutal 360-degree lip out

JACKSON, Miss. — In his first weekend contention on the PGA Tour, California rookie Sahith Theegala is handling the pressure and his golf just fine in the Sanderson Farms Championship. Theegala began the back nine Saturday at Country Club of Jackson with three straight birdies, had an eagle chip spin...
JACKSON, MS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Golf, FL
City
Sanderson, FL
PGA Tour

Monday Qualifiers: Shriners Children's Open

Three rookies fresh off the Korn Ferry Tour, and one former amateur star who hasn’t competed in an official event in three years, were the four Monday qualifiers for this week’s Shriners Children’s Open. Jared Wolfe was Monday’s medalist by coming within one bad break of breaking 60. He was...
GOLF
PGA Tour

Jim Furyk discusses his new event, successful career in Q&A

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jim Furyk is hosting his first PGA TOUR Champions event at this week’s Constellation Energy FURYK & FRIENDS. He compared his hosting duties with competing in a major championship because of the excitement and nerves he felt when he woke up Monday. “I think it will be...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
PGA Tour

After win over Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler returns at Shriners

Scottie Scheffler looks to continue his good form at the Shriners Children's Open. (Rob Carr/Getty Images) The 43rd Ryder Cup seemed to be securely in the grasp of the U.S. team as the Sunday Singles session began less than two weeks ago at Whistling Straits. The U.S. led by six points, 11-5, and in the storied history of the matches, no team ever had closed a gap that wide. But hey, it’s the Ryder Cup, and crazy things can happen. Twelve points were at stake. You never know.
GOLF
Person
Hayden Buckley
PGA Tour

Q&A: Phil Mickelson on friendship with Furyk, Rahm and swing speed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Phil Mickelson will be among the big favorites at this week’s Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K, a new tournament on PGA TOUR Champions at Timuquana Country Club. He is coming off a season in which he won the PGA Championship at Kiawah, becoming the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
PGA Tour

Brooks Koepka quiet on The Match, but praises DeChambeau's drives

Brooks Koepka is playing for the sixth time at Shriners Children's Open, and will play next week at THE CJ CUP @ Summit. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR) Brooks Koepka did not have many details to share regarding his upcoming post-Thanksgiving showdown with long-hitting Bryson DeChambeau – the newest addition to Capital One’s The Match series that will air Nov. 26 on TNT. Asked when conversations for such a mano-a-mano television event even began, Koepka smiled and answered, “You can ask Bryson.”
NFL
PGA Tour

Tiger Woods' first win by the numbers

This week marks the 25-year anniversary of Tiger Woods’ first PGA TOUR victory, a playoff win over Davis Love III at the Las Vegas Invitational – now known as the Shriners Children’s Open. Of his 82 PGA TOUR titles, Woods’ breakthrough victory in the desert has some anomalies about it....
GOLF
#Greens
PGA Tour

Power Rankings: Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS

The much-anticipated Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS is this week in Jacksonville, Florida, at Timuquana Country Club. It’s just a boat ride away from where Jim and Tabitha Furyk, the tournament co-hots, live. There are two regular season events remaining and five total events to go in the 2020-2021 super season.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
PGA Tour

Shriners Children’s Open extends PGA TOUR tournament sponsorship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA, AND LAS VEGAS – Shriners Children’s, which has served as title sponsor of the PGA TOUR’s Las Vegas tournament since 2008, has signed a five-year extension that carries its commitment to the Shriners Children’s Open through 2026. “Shriners Children’s is a truly amazing organization that impacts...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson among early adopters of Callaway’s UW hybrids

Phil Mickelson doesn't often use hybrids, but has Callaway's Apex UW in the bag. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Phil Mickelson, by his own admission, hasn’t historically been “high on hybrids.” There are several reasons the reigning PGA champion hasn’t had much success with the clubs in the past: Too much variability in spin and ball flight, depending on where the ball is struck on the face. Too difficult to flight the ball down. Inconsistent distance.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Sung Kang shoots 61 for two-shot lead at Shriners Children's Open

LAS VEGAS — Sung Kang found the missing piece to his game and put everything together Thursday in the Shriners Children's Open for a 10-under 61 that gave him a two-shot lead after the first round. Kang already had nine birdies against one bogey when he hit 7-wood from a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
PGA Tour

Celia, López Rivarola share opening-round lead at Dev Series Final

López Rivarola made his move by putting together a string of six birdies and an eagle in a span of eight holes, between Nos. 7 and 14. (Media/PGA TOUR) RIVIERA NAYARIT, Mexico – Carding eight birdies each, Colombia’s Pipo Celia and Argentina’s Jaime López Rivarola went on to shoot 6-under 66s to share the lead in the opening round of the 2021 Dev Series Final on Thursday. With the 72-hole event providing PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status to the top-20 and ties, the co-leaders are off to a terrific start as they try to make it back into a Tour where they have made 76 and 25 career starts, respectively.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Davis Riley comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Davis Riley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Riley finished his day tied for 57th at 5 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
GOLF
PGA Tour

PGA TOUR and PointsBet extend Official Betting Operator relationship

Today, the PGA TOUR and PointsBet, a premier global online gaming operator, announced a three-year extension of their multi-year content and marketing relationship designating PointsBet an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR. As part of the expanded relationship, PointsBet's live betting odds integrations will be featured on PGA TOUR...
GAMBLING
PGA Tour

Hayden Buckley shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Hayden Buckley holes his 176-yard tee shot for a hole-in-one at the par-3 17th hole. Hayden Buckley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 57th at 5 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
GOLF

