Sahith Theegala shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

López Rivarola made his move by putting together a string of six birdies and an eagle in a span of eight holes, between Nos. 7 and 14. (Media/PGA TOUR) RIVIERA NAYARIT, Mexico – Carding eight birdies each, Colombia’s Pipo Celia and Argentina’s Jaime López Rivarola went on to shoot 6-under 66s to share the lead in the opening round of the 2021 Dev Series Final on Thursday. With the 72-hole event providing PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status to the top-20 and ties, the co-leaders are off to a terrific start as they try to make it back into a Tour where they have made 76 and 25 career starts, respectively.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO