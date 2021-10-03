Sahith Theegala shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole. Sahith Theegala hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 8th at 19 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.www.pgatour.com
