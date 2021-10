Manager Aaron Boone said that Judge is "good to go" after dislocating his left pinkie finger during Sunday's win over Boston, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Judge was able to stay in the game after suffering the injury, so it's not surprising that he's able to play Tuesday. Boone added that the injury wasn't "too serious," so as of now, it doesn't look like it will be a reason for concern going forward. Judge is starting in right field and batting third Tuesday against Toronto.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO