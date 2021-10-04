CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos gassers, notable Week 4 quotes following loss to Ravens and looking ahead to Week 5 versus Steelers

By Kyle Newman
Denver Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGassers, quotable and a look ahead following the Broncos’ Week 4 loss to the Ravens to fall to 3-1. Once again, the Broncos special teams units committed a critical error that directly led to points for the other team. This Sunday, it was poor coverage on a punt late in the first half, which set the Ravens up in Denver territory with 31 seconds left and resulted in a gimmie field goal to make it 17-7 at the break.

Ben Roethlisberger
