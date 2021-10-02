CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany County, MD

Silent protest for reproductive rights held downtown

By Lindsay Renner-Wood lrenner-wood@times-news.com
Cumberland Times-News
 8 days ago

CUMBERLAND — The attendees of Saturday’s protest for reproductive justice outside of City Hall spread their message silently. Those who attended the Silence in Solidarity protest, hosted by the Allegany County Women’s Action Coalition, used signs rather than their voices to support reproductive rights, including safe access to abortion. The rally fell on the same day as the Women’s March in Washington, where thousands gathered to support upholding the Roe v. Wade decision, which made abortion legal for generations of American women.

