At least 100 people have been killed and wounded in a major blast that hit a mosque in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Kunduz, a Taliban police official said Friday.“This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots ... as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter, adding that a special unit was arriving at the scene to investigate.There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.Friday’s attack is the deadliest in the country since US and Nato troops left Afghanistan at the...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 1 DAY AGO