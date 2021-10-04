CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family, friends of Topeka woman killed in violent domestic attack help raise awareness

By Cassie Nichols
 5 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A Topeka family is working to raise awareness of domestic violence after losing one of their own to a violent domestic attack in early September.

20-year-old Hannah King was killed in the attack and investigators believe a fight between Hannah and her boyfriend led to the shooting, before turning the gun on himself.

King’s family held a fundraising event at Victoria’s Bar in south Topeka in her honor, calling it “Hannahpalooza.” They want to make sure what happened to King doesn’t happen to others.

“Had we have known, had she have shared with us, she would have had backup,” Lynette Grandstaff, King’s mother, said.

Topeka organizations who help in domestic violence situations were there to speak out at the event and educate people on what to look out for.

“I think in a lot of cases we think that fighting or arguing amongst people is normal when you are in a relationship but it’s just not,” Danette Elkins, co-founder of Stand Up 4 Life, said.

Stand Up 4 Life is an organization aiding to end youth gun violence in Kansas. The event also included a live auction with some items selling for thousands of dollars. Kings mother said all of the money raised will be put into a trust fund for Hannah’s daughter, MyLynn.

“We are putting together a grant for her that she can access for college or if something happens unforseen, she has money to help her as she grows up,” Grandstaff said.

MyLynn is currently living with her father in Colorado.

“She does know about her mom and she is doing okay,” Grandstaff said. “She has lots of resources and a wonderful family taking care of her.”

Grandstaff is hopeful that her daughter’s story will encourage others to seek treatment as needed for domestic violence. Anyone who was unable to make the event but would like to contribute towards the funeral expenses for the family, click here .

