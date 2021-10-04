Duplex demolition approved to make way for Lime Street apartment complex in Lakeland
LAKELAND — It's been years in the making, but the city has given approval for a four-story apartment complex on East Lime Street to move forward. Lakeland's Historic Preservation Board and Design Review Committee gave the green light to demolish a one-story duplex at 611 Lime St. to make way for developer Jason Lewis, president of CODA Development, to begin construction of an apartment complex in the city's historic Garden District.www.newschief.com
