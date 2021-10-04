CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Allyson Lewis challenges Sara Roberts McCarley to represent Lakeland's Southwest District

The Ledger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKELAND – Each candidate running to represent Lakeland's Southwest District this November believes her viewpoint on decision making will best benefit city residents. Political newcomer Allyson Lewis has stepped forward to challenge incumbent Commissioner Sara Roberts McCarley for Lakeland's District C seat on Election Day. McCarley has been in office nearly three years, after replacing former commissioner Michael Dunn, who resigned when facing second-degree murder charges.

