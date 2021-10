Chandler’s identity hasn’t changed drastically from the last five seasons when the Wolves won state championships. But there are some differences. Typically a smash mouth team from start to finish, it’s taken the Wolves some time to get going on both sides of the ball in all four of their games this season. It’s led to close halftime scores in every game. But as has become a common theme, Chandler typically has found a rhythm in the second half.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 14 DAYS AGO