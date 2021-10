As the Orioles wait for Game 162 to begin in Toronto, manager Brandon Hyde reflected on the season today and marveled at how briskly it passed. “We’re talking about it in the clubhouse, it seems like a lifetime ago we were in Boston and got rained out of opening day and the next day in Fenway we’re still being tested, still having masks, no fans,” he said. “It seems like we’ve come a long way since then and we got back to somewhat as normal a season as could possibly happen.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO