CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Paul Klee: The haters were right, and Broncos' problems against good teams like the Ravens aren't only about the quarterback

By Paul Klee paul.klee@gazette.com
Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — The Broncos will lose like this again. They will lose against the Chiefs (duh), Chargers, Raiders, Cowboys, Browns, maybe a couple others. You know, the good teams. Because this is what the Broncos are, and if you’re willing to acknowledge the fact it’s been a half-decade since the Broncos were one of the good teams, there’s nothing surprising about it:

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Broncos may finally unleash The Belly against the Ravens

The Denver Broncos got a glimpse in week three, but they may finally be able to unleash Quinn Meinerz, aka “The Belly” in week four vs. Baltimore. The Denver Broncos have seen their top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — cornerback Pat Surtain II — become a starter on the defense and notch an interception in just his second NFL game. They’ve seen second-round pick Javonte Williams as a runner, receiver, and pass blocker, and he also scored his first NFL touchdown in week three against the Jets.
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Concerned About Broncos, Not Altitude

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked whether the high altitude in Denver will make him run faster against the Broncos. “I hope so," Jackson replied. "I’ve never played in Denver. I’ve never been out there.”. The Ravens are going to need a big game from Jackson...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Klee
Person
Von Miller
Person
Joe Flacco
Mile High Report

Broncos vs Ravens odds: Denver slight home favorites against Baltimore

By the narrowest of margins, the Denver Broncos are home favorites against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. Given that home teams tend to get a 3-point nod, that would mean oddsmakers favor the Ravens on a neutral field. Hopefully that means the Mile High City will be rocking on Sunday and that homefield advantage helps Denver to a perfect 4-0 start to the season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Chiefs#Chargers#Raiders#Cowboys#Browns#Big Pharma#Cbs#Steelers#Broncos Country#Avs#Nuggets
chatsports.com

Will the Broncos pass their first true test against the Ravens?

It’s no secret that many in Broncos Country expected a 3-0 start in Denver. With the Giants, Jaguars and Jets out of the way, the Denver Broncos will turn their attention to a Baltimore Ravens team that is counted among the elite of the AFC. As one of the final...
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Three things to look for against Ravens

The Denver Broncos will have their first real test of the season when they match up against the 2-1 Baltimore Ravens. For those in Broncos Country that have complained about the team’s schedule thus far, well, you’re in luck. The Broncos will play the Baltimore Ravens at home on Sunday....
NFL
Power 102.9 NoCo

By The Numbers: How The Broncos Stack Up Against The Ravens

The Denver Broncos are off to their best start since the 2018 season when they also started 3-0 but this season feels a little different than that one that ended up being...less than memorable as the team ended up 6-10. It's not how you start, but how you finish and I feel like THIS team is much more balanced and quite frankly a lot stronger all around than that 2018 squad that collapsed down the stretch. This team (in my opinion) has something special about it and it's pretty cool to see.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Ravens-Broncos Notebook

The Ravens travel to Denver to take on the undefeated Broncos in Week 4. Here are some key player notes. Quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for a season-high 287 yards a touchdown and interception and rushed for 58 yards last week against the Lions. Aims for his 6th in a row with 50+ rush yards. Aims for his 4th in row vs. AFC West with 80+ rush yards. Leads QBs with 251 rush yards this season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens-Broncos Predictions Roundup

Even though the Broncos are slightly favored, the Ravens are the popular pick for their Week 4 matchup. Analysis: "The Broncos have beaten three teams that are a combined 0-9. The Ravens have played three hard-fought games and are battle-tested. It's also Baltimore's third road game in four weeks, This game will be tight and could ultimately come down to a critical turnover. Both teams are dealing with multiple injuries. Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, cornerback Ronald Darby, and linebackers Bradley Chubb and Josey Jewell are on IR. Guards Graham Glasgow and Dalton Risner are also injured and their status is uncertain."
NFL
Denver Post

Broncos podcast: Denver goes for 4-0 against Lamar Jackson and Baltimore Ravens

In this edition of the 1st & Orange podcast presented by SI Sportsbook, Denver Post sportswriters Kyle Newman and Ryan O’Halloran preview Denver’s Week 4 home showdown against the Ravens at Empower Field. The duo go over the latest injury updates, the impact of losing KJ Hamler and Jonas Griffith,...
NFL
chatsports.com

6 things I like, 2 things I don’t about the Broncos perfect start

The last time the Broncos opened the season 3-0, Gary Kubiak and the No Fly Zone were trying to make it back to the Super Bowl with Trevor Siemian doing his best impression of zombie Manning. The 2016 team finished the year with the best pass defense in the league, but issues against the run, injuries, and an anemic offense doomed them to a third place finish in the AFC West.
NFL
the-journal.com

Jackson, Ravens provide good gauge for unbeaten Broncos

DENVER (AP) - The Denver Broncos can quell any doubts about their legitimacy Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens and their star game-changers Lamar Jackson and Justin Tucker. The Broncos (3-0) entered October as one of five unbeaten teams in the NFL but their wins have come against the bottom three teams in the league, according to the latest AP Pro32 poll.
NFL
Denver Post

Broncos scouting report: How Denver matches up against Ravens and predictions

Ravens (2-1) at Broncos (3-0) Where: Empower Field at Mile High. Radio/TV: 850 AM, 94.1 FM/KCNC-4. Weather: Mix of sunshine and clouds, with high of 68 degrees and 23% chance of rain. Broncos-Ravens series: Broncos are 6-6 in 12 games; Ravens won 27-14 in last meeting, on Sept. 23, 2018,...
NFL
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

After three easy victories, Broncos now face tough Ravens team

Now the real test begins. Almost 75% of teams that start the season 3-0 end up making the playoffs. That’s a statistical fact. Although this next assertion doesn’t have the same indisputable certainty to it, it’s one that feels correct — very few teams have had an easier road to 3-0.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy