Paul Klee: The haters were right, and Broncos' problems against good teams like the Ravens aren't only about the quarterback
DENVER — The Broncos will lose like this again. They will lose against the Chiefs (duh), Chargers, Raiders, Cowboys, Browns, maybe a couple others. You know, the good teams. Because this is what the Broncos are, and if you’re willing to acknowledge the fact it’s been a half-decade since the Broncos were one of the good teams, there’s nothing surprising about it:gazette.com
Comments / 0