Paul Klee: The haters were right, and Broncos' problems against good teams like the Ravens aren't only about the quarterback

The Denver Broncos are off to their best start since the 2018 season when they also started 3-0 but this season feels a little different than that one that ended up being...less than memorable as the team ended up 6-10. It's not how you start, but how you finish and I feel like THIS team is much more balanced and quite frankly a lot stronger all around than that 2018 squad that collapsed down the stretch. This team (in my opinion) has something special about it and it's pretty cool to see.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO