DURHAM, N.C. – It didn't take long for Tennessee Tech to take control of the football game on Saturday against N.C. Central. The host Eagles attempted to punt the ball away, but Aidan Raines blocked the punt and NC Central recovered the ball on its own 2-yard-line to turn the ball over on downs. A penalty against NCCU moved the ball up a yard to the one, and on the Golden Eagles' first offensive play of the game, Willie Miller pushed forward for a touchdown with 13:32 remaining on the clock in the first stanza.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO