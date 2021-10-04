CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Flies Commercial Out Of LAX & Vory Responds

By Cole Blake
hotnewhiphop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West flew out of Los Angeles International Airport on a commercial flight, Sunday, and fans were shocked to see the rap legend in the airport. “it’s not everyday you’re boarding a flight to start your first headline tour in 3 years & have a great conversation with a legend,” musical artist Goody Grace, wrote on Twitter with a picture of himself with West at LAX. “shout out the goat [Kanye West] & the universe for these moments.”

