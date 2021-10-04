CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Man in critical condition after being shot in downtown Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bXX6q_0cGACgvx00

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a shooter that left one person in critical condition Sunday night.

Officers were called to 98 Forsyth St. in downtown Atlanta around 8 p.m. Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers have not released any information on possible suspects.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting as their investigation continues.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Louisiana toddler found dead in car at Shreveport mobile home park

SHREVEPORT, La. — A Louisiana toddler was found dead in the back seat of a vehicle Thursday at a mobile home park in Shreveport, authorities said. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, 1-year-old Joseph Everett was left in the parked vehicle for several hours at the Forest Estate mobile home park, KTBS reported. Everett was found shortly after 3 p.m. CDT and was pronounced dead 10 minutes later, the television station reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
86K+
Followers
69K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy