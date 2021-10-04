Man in critical condition after being shot in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a shooter that left one person in critical condition Sunday night.

Officers were called to 98 Forsyth St. in downtown Atlanta around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers have not released any information on possible suspects.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting as their investigation continues.

