Lehner slams Sabres on social media

Fomer Sabres goalie Robin Lehner has made accusations about his former team on social media.

Lehner, who now plays for the Las Vegas Golden Knights, sent out several tweets over the weekend.

He accused the Sabres of mismanaging an ankle injury when he played here in Buffalo.

He also claims teams give players sedatives and anxiety pills without a doctor's consent.

According to the Associated Press, the NHL has reached out to Lehner to set up an interview.