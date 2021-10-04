CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehner slams Sabres on social media

 5 days ago
Fomer Sabres goalie Robin Lehner has made accusations about his former team on social media.

Lehner, who now plays for the Las Vegas Golden Knights, sent out several tweets over the weekend.

He accused the Sabres of mismanaging an ankle injury when he played here in Buffalo.

He also claims teams give players sedatives and anxiety pills without a doctor's consent.

According to the Associated Press, the NHL has reached out to Lehner to set up an interview.

WNCT

NHL Eastern Conference race still runs through `Champa Bay’

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It’s going on 40 years since the NHL last celebrated a three-peat Stanley Cup champion as part of the New York Islanders’ run of four straight titles from 1980-83. The Lightning have won two straight, and defenseman Victor Hedman doesn’t see why Tampa Bay can’t make it three in a row despite another […]
NHL
