How messy are things going to get over the Billions season 5 finale? Judging from the promo below, the answer is “very.”. For those of you who aren’t 100% caught up on the series, let’s just say that we’re at a point where everything could finally start to hit the fan a little bit. We know that from the very start of the series, there were questions surrounding whether or not Chuck Rhoades could actually take down Bobby Axelrod. It looked as though we were occasionally close to making that happen but in the end, it just didn’t end up materializing. Or, at least that’s been the case until now.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO