TV Series

'Billions' Bids Farewell to Longtime Cast Member; Season 6 With Corey Stoll to Premiere in January

By Cynthia Littleton
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “No Direction Home,” the Season 5 finale episode of Showtime drama “Billions.”. Damian Lewis has signed off of “Billions” after a five-season run as the alpha-male hedge fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod. More from Variety. Showtime Releases 'Billions' Season 5 Trailer...

Billions Shocker: Damian Lewis Exits in Finale — Who Is Replacing Him for Season 6 Premiering in January?

Bobby Axelrod has cashed out. Emmy winner Damian Lewis ended his five-season Billions run in the Showtime drama’s season finale on Sunday night. In the finale, Bobby went on the lam in Switzerland to escape the legal reach of Paul Giamatti’s State Attorney General Chuck Rhoades. Said Axelrod to rival billionaire Mike Prince (played by Corey Stoll), who now owns all his companies: “So this is what it is to lose.”
TV SERIES
Billions Star Exiting Series Ahead of Season 6 Premiere

Damian Lewis will not return for the upcoming sixth season of Billions, making the newly-aired season five finale his character's swan song. Details of that finale to follow, so if you haven't seen it yet, and plan to, this is your chance to leave. Lewis played Bobby Axelrod, who lost most of his fortune and control of his companies in season five, but who remains on the run in Switzerland, living comfortably out of the reach of the American legal system in spite of those setbacks. Axelrod's ending is a bit bittersweet, because while he took some heavy losses in the fifth season, he's still managed to stay ahead of the law, and will presumably be living out his days in relative comfort.
TV SERIES
