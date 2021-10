The Cleveland Browns could contend for a Super Bowl but quarterback Baker Mayfield has to perform far better than he did in Week 4. With a win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Cleveland Browns moved to 3-1 on the season. For a team that came into the year with playoffs being a bare-minimum expectation, they are off to a good start. However, quarterback Baker Mayfield has to raise his individual bar.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO