Estate of Murdaugh Housekeeper Reaches $4.3 Million Settlement
The law firm representing the estate of the longtime housekeeper of Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina lawyer at the center of an actively developing story so strange and winding it would make HBO salivate (and it has), has announced it has settled with the other lawyer who used to represent her. A representative for the firm Bland Richter, LLP, said in a statement that the estate had settled with attorney Cory Fleming, his firm, and his insurance company. Fleming has “agreed that the Estate will be paid back all legal fees and expenses Mr. Fleming and his law firm received from the $4,300,000 they recovered for the Estate in connection with the claims asserted against Alex Murdaugh for the death of Gloria Satterfield.”www.thedailybeast.com
Comments / 0