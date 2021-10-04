Kevin Williams thrilled for support at Vikings Ring of Honor induction
After Kevin Williams was inducted into the Ring of Honor on Sunday and finished his speech, the Vikings had a surprise for him. As halftime was winding down in Minnesota’s 14-7 loss to Cleveland at U.S. Bank Stadium, six videos were shown on the scoreboard. They were of former teammates Brett Favre, Steve Hutchinson, Randy Moss and Chad Greenway; former Vikings star John Randle, and former Vikings defensive coordinator Mike Tomlin, now Pittsburgh’s coach, offering congratulations to Williams.www.bemidjipioneer.com
