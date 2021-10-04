CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animal Kingdom season 6 premiere date hopes on TNT

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing tonight’s all-important finale, it of course makes sense to wonder: What will the Animal Kingdom season 6 premiere date be?. There are a few different things that we need to discuss with you here, but the best place to start off is with simply this: There will be another season coming on the show down the road. This has already been greenlit by the network, with the silver lining being that it is the final season. Hey, at least everyone knew in advance, right? It enabled the creative team a chance to cultivate a proper ending, and it also allowed the cast and crew more closure than they would’ve had otherwise.

