Animal Kingdom season 5 finale: Who is Catherine Belen? Big cliffhanger

cartermatt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Animal Kingdom season 5 finale arrived on TNT this weekend, and we tend to think it delivered a Catherine Belen shock like no other. So who is she? The dead body and the ID in the closing minutes of the finale make you go all the way back to the early days of the series for answers. Catherine is extremely important to Pope, as she’s a massive loose end from his past and someone Smurf had him kill.

#Cliffhanger#The Animal Kingdom#The Final Season#Tnt
