CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens reject kneel down, tie NFL rushing record thanks to John Harbaugh's call for Lamar Jackson

USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER – Lamar Jackson won this one with his right arm. He used his quick feet to crown Baltimore’s 23-7 thumping of the Denver Broncos and tie an NFL rushing record. The Ravens (3-1) were in danger of coming up just short of matching the Steelers’ longstanding mark for consecutive games with at least 100 yards rushing before Baltimore cornerback Anthony Averett intercepted Broncos backup QB Drew Lock in the end zone with 3 seconds left.

www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
USA Today

3,897 Broncos fans have some explaining to do

After hosting limited-capacity fans for a handful of games last season, the Denver Broncos fully opened Empower Field at Mile High for their home opener against the New York Jets in Week 3 of the 2021 season. Last week, 71,985 fans attended the game, with 3,897 no shows (fans that...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
AOL Corp

Baltimore Ravens Reportedly Signing Another Former Pro Bowl RB

The Baltimore Ravens made the move everyone expected them to make Thursday night. They signed veteran running back Latavius Murray. Murray is in the process of finalizing a deal with Baltimore, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. He is one of four running backs the Ravens have signed in the last couple of days.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Steelers#Td
The Spun

Vic Fangio Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

Despite boasting one of the NFL’s elite defenses, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is wary of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who he faces this weekend. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Fangio was blunt in his assessment of what kind of challenge Jackson offers. He called the former NFL MVP “one of a kind” before adding how thankful he is that’s the case.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Lamar Jackson, Ravens have not agreed to extension

Lamar Jackson could be the next NFL quarterback in line for a massive contract extension, but negotiations between him and the Baltimore Ravens are complicated by the fact that Jackson does not have an agent. At the very least, that has made it difficult for the two sides to get a deal done as the regular season approaches.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
1230 ESPN

An Open Letter Apology To Teddy Bridgewater And Broncos Coaches

Sure, it's only one game, but I was wrong. I was wrong to completely dismiss the idea of Teddy Bridgewater even being considered for the starting job of Denver Broncos QB and I would like to apologize to Teddy at this time. He seems like a good guy, and I can admit when I'm wrong.
NFL
The Spun

Brian Billick Has Brutally Honest Admission On John Harbaugh

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has received a lot of criticism over the past few days for running the football on the final play of a blowout just to keep the team’s 100-yards rushing games streak intact. Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio had no trouble putting Harbaugh on...
NFL
The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers claim former Ravens RB off waivers

The 49ers on Wednesday added some running back depth by claiming Trenton Cannon off waivers from the Ravens. With an open roster spot there was no corresponding move required to get him on the roster. Cannon played in Baltimore’s season-opener and rushed twice for 5 yards in nine offensive snaps....
NFL
The Spun

NFL Makes Surprising Ruling On Ravens Defense

Earlier this week, the Las Vegas Raiders put together a complaint against the Baltimore Ravens for hits against wide receiver Hunter Renfrow during Monday night’s game. In the complaint, the Raiders reportedly compiled a series of plays that they felt endangered Renfrow as a defenseless receiver, including a hit by linebacker Patrick Queen (that was called for unnecessary roughness in the second quarter) and an away-from-the play hit by cornerback Marlon Humphrey.
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Sets NFL Record in Win Over Jaguars

Before Teddy Bridgewater makes his debut in the Mile High altitude, the Denver Broncos quarterback entered rarefied NFL air. With Sunday's victory at Jacksonville, per Broncos PR chief Patrick Smyth, Bridgewater became only the fourth QB in league history to record two-plus passing touchdowns and no interceptions while completing at least 75% of his passes in each of his first two games of the season.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy