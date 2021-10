Cue the moral dilemma of rooting for the bad guy. You Season 3 is back. The show follows Joe, a charming bookstore manager (Penn Badgley) with a sinister side — he's ready to do just about anything for love. That includes lying, stalking, and using social media to his every advantage when he develops an obsession with a young writer (Elizabeth Lail). Season two left off with Joe seemingly finding the girl of his dreams, but a twist comes when Joe learns that he may have finally met his match in his new partner, Love (Victoria Pedretti). Not only that, but Joe finally gets to start the family he's always wanted since he impregnated Love. We would say let's hope nothing disrupts that perfect, family fantasy, but let's be real, there won't be anything of the kind in You Season 3.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO