HAUG Case No. 2021-PR-159

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, LA CROSSE COUNTY Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 2021-PR-159 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES V. HAUG DOD: 06/01/2021 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth June 20, 1967 and date of death June 1, 2021 , was domiciled in La Crosse County, State of Wisconsin , with a mailing address of 815 Cliffwood Lane, La Crosse, WI 54601 . 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent's estate is January 11, 2022 . 5. A claim may be filed at the La Crosse County Courthouse, 333 Vine St., La Crosse , Wisconsin, Room 1201 . Form completed by: Attorney Kevin J. Roop Address: 505 King St., Ste. 300 La Crosse, WI 54601 Telephone: 608-784-3540 Bar Number: 1024002 DATE SIGNED: September 28, 2021 Electronically signed by Nicole R. Schroeder Probate Registrar 10/3 10/10 10/17 LAC87810 WNAXLP.