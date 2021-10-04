CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Seminary field hockey seeking fourth straight state title

By AJ Donatoni, Kingston, Luzerne County
 5 days ago

The Wyoming Seminary field hockey team is off to another great start under legendary head coach Karen Klassner. The Blue Knights welcomed nationally ranked Episcopal Academy to town this past weekend, and even though they suffered a 2-1 loss, the Knights are well-positioned for another deep playoff run. We caught up with the team before its game with Episcopal.

