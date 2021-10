SU swimming season started with split at West Chester as the Raiders defeated Southern Connecticut then fell to the host Golden Rams on Friday. The Shippensburg University men’s swimming team opened the 2021-22 season with a tri-meet at West Chester. The Raiders beat Southern Connecticut State (160-87) but lost to the host Golden Rams (80.5-189.5) in action held at Graham Natatorium.

