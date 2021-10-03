Hall and Ivey earn Project Lead the Way outstanding teacher awards

This week, PLTW (Project Lead the Way) teacher Mr. Ed Neumann is delighted to see his students jump in and use the new laser engravers from the Fab Lab Grant he applied for and received last spring for the School District of Belleville to enhance S.T.E.A.M.-related programs. Ed was pleased with his students' work. "We had some awesome designs! A few students took their hand-drawn drawings, scanned them on the laser and then engraved and cut their artwork!" Ed's excitement for teaching, trying new things, and inspiring his students to be ready with up-to-date "work ready" skills are just what recently earned him the PLTW Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award.

BELLEVILLE, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO