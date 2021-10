MonetaGo announced that the company has teamed with IBM and started collaborating on deployments, beginning with the ASEAN region. Top banking regulators have been moving quickly following a new spate of large-scale frauds across trade finance, demanding that more be done to identify risks in the sector. The collapse of Greensill and Hin Leong in the past year were the most recent high-profile examples.

