Semperis Directory Services Protector 3.6 monitors for cyber threats in hybrid AD environments

Software AG launched several new functions for ARIS, which will help companies to automate how they manage digital transformation at both strategic and operational levels. The latest Process Mining functionalities for ARIS will give customers a more in-depth understanding of how processes are working and what causes them to slow down. At the same time, a number of automation tools that support cultural and language differences will help companies to design and roll out changes globally, more quickly.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO