Broncos' Noah Fant: Finds end zone in Sunday's loss

Fant caught six of 10 targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Ravens. The tight end led Denver in targets and receptions on the afternoon -- in fact, no other Bronco caught more than three passes -- but Fant's longest grab went for only 14 yards. He did account for the team's only points on a three-yard toss from Teddy Bridgewater in the second quarter, but with Bridgewater now dealing with a concussion, the Broncos' passing game will be a big question mark heading into a Week 5 clash with the Steelers.