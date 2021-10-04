Pirates' Mitch Keller: Yields three in start
Keller allowed a run on three hits and a walk over three innings in Sunday's loss to the Reds. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Keller turned in a pair of scoreless innings before coughing up an RBI to Nick Castellanos in the third. It was his shortest outing since June 10 but he lowered his ERA to 6.17 through 100.2 innings this season. The 25-year-old righty ended his 2021 campaign with a 92:49 K:BB, including a 24:10 K:BB since the start of September.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0