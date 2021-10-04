CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pirates' Mitch Keller: Yields three in start

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Keller allowed a run on three hits and a walk over three innings in Sunday's loss to the Reds. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Keller turned in a pair of scoreless innings before coughing up an RBI to Nick Castellanos in the third. It was his shortest outing since June 10 but he lowered his ERA to 6.17 through 100.2 innings this season. The 25-year-old righty ended his 2021 campaign with a 92:49 K:BB, including a 24:10 K:BB since the start of September.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Potential Underrated Key to Mitch Keller’s Success

Mitch Keller’s career has been anything but consistent or even normal. The former Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect had one of the most unlucky starts to his career back in 2019. Then he followed that up with one of the luckiest stretches of games in 2020. This season he’s yet to...
MLB
ESPN

Keller expected to start as Pittsburgh hosts Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (82-79, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-100, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Reiver Sanmartin (1-0, 1.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-11, 6.27 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) LINE: Pirates +140, Reds -160; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM...
MLB
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
numberfire.com

Colin Moran starting for Pirates on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Colin Moran is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Moran is getting the nod at first base while batting fourth in the order against Cubs starter Alec Mills. Our models project Moran for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Keller
FanSided

Yankees: 3 possible first base replacements for Luke Voit this offseason

With Luke Voit’s New York Yankees career up in the air, it is worth looking at a few possible replacements at the first base position for 2022. Objectively, it looks like the 2020 MVP candidate has already played his final game in pinstripes, finishing this season on the 60-Day IL after an unnecessary knee tweak sprinting to first on a strikeout.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
chatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Second Base Options for Start of 2022

Since the trade of Adam Frazier, the Pittsburgh Pirates have used a mix of Kevin Newman, Hoy Park, Michael Chavis, and Cole Tucker at second base. Overall in the organization second base is one of the deepest positions in their system, along with shortstop. But they’ll need to find a regular answer at the position, at least to start the 2022 season.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Reds
CBS Sports

Pirates' Connor Overton: Yields four runs in loss

Overton (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits and took a loss against the Reds on Monday. He struck out two in one inning of work. Overton needed 39 pitches to get through just one inning of work. He coughed up four runs, including a two-run homer by Joey Votto. The 28-year-old has now given up eight runs across 3.2 innings over his last two outings, raising his season ERA to 4.70. Overton is projected to work as the opener again this weekend at home against the Reds.
MLB
Yardbarker

Crouse Called Up to Phillies, Will Start Sunday Against Pirates

The Philadelphia Phillies called starting pitcher Hans Crouse up to the big league club on Sunday. In a corresponding move, the team designated for assignment outfielder Matt Joyce. Crouse is slated to take the mound to start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday in the fourth and final game of...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cubs' Justin Steele: Yields three homers in loss

Steele (3-4) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings, taking the loss in the first game of Friday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals. The left-hander put too many runners on base, as all three home runs he allowed plated a pair of runs....
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Connor Overton: Picking up third start

Overton is listed as the Pirates' scheduled starter for Monday's game against the Reds in Cincinnati, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Overton will return to the hill on three days' rest, as he most recently covered 2.2 innings while starting in a bullpen game in a 12-6 loss to the Phillies on Thursday. Due to the quick turnaround, Overton isn't expected to work deep into Monday's outing regardless of how he performs, which could make it difficult for him to qualify for a win. After the start against the Reds, Overton will tentatively line up for his second turn of the week in a rematch with Cincinnati in Pittsburgh over the weekend.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kyle Keller: Returns to Triple-A

Keller was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday. Keller has been in the majors since early July -- not counting a one-day stint at Triple-A -- but will now head back to the minors. The 28-year-old has a 6.75 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 29:20 K:BB across 29.1 big-league innings this season.
MLB
chatsports.com

Three things to know about Reds pitcher Reiver Sanmartin, who will debut vs. Pirates

When Reiver Sanmartin makes his Major League debut Monday at Great American Ball Park, he will be the second member of the Cincinnati Reds’ rotation from a trade with the New York Yankees. Sanmartin, a 25-year-old lefty from Colombia, will replace Wade Miley (neck strain) in the starting rotation Monday....
MLB
numberfire.com

Pirates starting Wilmer Difo at second base on Saturday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Wilmer Difo is batting sixth in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Difo will operate second after Kevin Newman was moved to shortstop and Hoy Park was given the afternoon off. In a matchup against left-hander Ranger Suarez, our models project Difo to score 6.8 FanDuel points...
MLB
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Oneil Cruz off to a Hot Start at Triple-A

Through his first 19 trips to the plate with the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians slugging Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Oneil Cruz is off to a great start. Slugging shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz was promoted by the Pittsburgh Pirates from Double-A Altoona to Triple-A Indianapolis on September 19th. During his first week with the Indianapolis Indians the left-handed hitting slugger has been crushing Triple-A pitching.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Not starting Friday

Stallings isn't starting Friday's game against the Reds. Stallings has gone 3-for-8 with a run and a strikeout across his last two appearances, and he'll head to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Michael Perez will start behind the plate and bat sixth.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy