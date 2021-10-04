Twins' Charlie Barnes: Settles for no-decision

Urquidy did not factor in the decision against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, pitching five innings and allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six. Urquidy was stung by a first-inning two-run home run off the bat of Yandy Diaz, but the right-hander didn't give up any additional runs in the start. He was outdueled by Michael Wacha, who did not allow a hit in his five frames, but Urquidy was ultimately taken off the hook when Houston came alive in the second half of the contest. Urquidy has pitched relatively well in September, posting a 4.18 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB across 23.2 innings. His next appearance could come in the postseason, though it's unclear if he'll be used as a starter or a reliever.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO