Twins' Charlie Barnes: Settles for no-decision

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Barnes allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out three in 2.2 innings in Sunday's win over the Royals. He didn't factor into the decision. Barnes had lasted at least four innings in each of his first eight appearances of the year, but he was unable to make it through the third inning during Sunday's regular-season finale. The southpaw made nine appearances (eight starts) in the majors across the second half of the season, and he posted a 5.92 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 38 innings.

www.cbssports.com

Pioneer Press

Charlie Barnes throws four scoreless inning in Twins win

Charlie Barnes found out on Sunday that the Twins needed him — on short rest, no less — to start Tuesday’s series opener against the Tigers. Given the conditions, Barnes gave the Twins everything they could have asked for — four scoreless innings on a pitch count — in their 3-2 win over the Tigers at Target Field.
New York Post

WNBA stars’ viral food-truck brawl shocked its own team

Renee Montgomery, co-owner of the WNBA‘s Atlanta Dream said new video footage shows a brawl involving two Dream players outside an Atlanta-area club in Atlanta in May was worse than was the team was aware of. “This is a tough situation for everyone involved. No one feels good or happy...
FanSided

Yankees: 3 possible first base replacements for Luke Voit this offseason

With Luke Voit’s New York Yankees career up in the air, it is worth looking at a few possible replacements at the first base position for 2022. Objectively, it looks like the 2020 MVP candidate has already played his final game in pinstripes, finishing this season on the 60-Day IL after an unnecessary knee tweak sprinting to first on a strikeout.
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Settles for no-decision

Kelly hurled five scoreless innings against San Francisco on Wednesday, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out four. He did not factor in the decision. Kelly struggled with efficiency in the contest, needing 96 pitches to get through five frames and issuing his most free passes since he walked five batters May 8. However, the right-hander didn't allow any extra-base hits and managed to keep the Giants off the scoreboard. Overall, it was a positive final start for Kelly, who entered the contest having yielded 15 earned runs over his previous 15.2 innings. In the likely case that he doesn't pitch again this season, Kelly will finish the campaign with a 4.44 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 130:41 K:BB across 158 innings.
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Urquidy: Settles for no-decision

Urquidy did not factor in the decision against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, pitching five innings and allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six. Urquidy was stung by a first-inning two-run home run off the bat of Yandy Diaz, but the right-hander didn't give up any additional runs in the start. He was outdueled by Michael Wacha, who did not allow a hit in his five frames, but Urquidy was ultimately taken off the hook when Houston came alive in the second half of the contest. Urquidy has pitched relatively well in September, posting a 4.18 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB across 23.2 innings. His next appearance could come in the postseason, though it's unclear if he'll be used as a starter or a reliever.
CBS Sports

Twins' Joe Ryan: No-decision against Detroit

Ryan didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Detroit after allowing six runs on six hits and two walks while fanning five across 4.2 innings. Ryan spent one week away from the team but didn't look good in his final start of the season, as he couldn't escape the fifth inning while allowing a season-high mark in runs allowed, hits allowed, and home runs given up. The rookie right-hander ends the year with a 4.05 ERA and a 0.79 WHIP across five starts (26.2 innings), posting a 30:5 K:BB in that span.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Settles for no-decision

Zimmermann allowed one run on two hits and a pair of walks while striking out two across four innings during Tuesday's win over the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision. Zimmermann's only damage of the night came from a solo home run off the bat of Kyle...
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Settles for no-decision

Giolito didn't factor in the decision against Detroit on Saturday, pitching five innings and allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out three. Giolito was effective in his final start of the regular season, as the Tigers were held to a lone run and didn't produce any extra-base hits against the hurler. He was outdueled by Detroit starter Matt Manning, who pitched five scoreless frames and also gave up only a pair of hits, though a late-game comeback by Chicago resulted in both pitchers notching a no-decision. Giolito finishes the regular season with a 3.53 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 201 strikeouts across 178.2 innings. His next outing will likely come in the ALDS.
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars And Melcher-Dallas To Settle Differences On The Volleyball Court Monday

It is the volleyball squad’s turn for bragging rights in southern Marion County tonight as Twin Cedars will host arch-rival Melcher-Dallas. The Sabers are looking to nail down a possible higher seed in the Bluegrass Conference Tournament and possibly get to host a first round site. The Sabers this season have been led up front by sophomore Jillian French and Junior transfer from Pella Sophie Lyle. French has also been solid at serving with 47 aces, which leads the team. French, Kenzyn Roberts, and Jetta Sterner have been looking forward to tonight for a while.
CBS Sports

Brewers vs. Braves: NLDS Game 2 live stream, TV channel, watch online, time, odds for 2021 MLB playoffs

Saturday evening the Milwaukee Brewers will look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Atlanta Braves in their National League Division Series matchup. The Brewers won Game 1 on Friday thanks to Rowdy Tellez's late home run. Charlie Morton and Corbin Burnes delighted us with a pitchers' duel, and Josh Hader stranded the tying run in the ninth to clinch the win.
CBS Sports

MLB playoffs: J.D. Martinez crushes three-run homer after returning to Red Sox lineup in ALDS Game 2

The Boston Red Sox got J.D. Martinez back in their lineup on Friday when they took on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the American League Division Series. Martinez, who tripped on second base returning to his outfield post during the season finale against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, missed both ALDS Game 1 and the Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees with an ankle injury. Yet he was back Friday, batting sixth and occupying the designated hitter spot.
SETTLING RIGHT IN

When you sit back and do the math, you really appreciate the toll that takes on the body. That's 23 nights of intense, physical, blood-shedding battles - with travel - all for a chance at a swig from Lord Stanley's mug. Eight weeks of emotional highs in a marathon-style setup....
