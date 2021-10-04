Twins' Charlie Barnes: Settles for no-decision
Barnes allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out three in 2.2 innings in Sunday's win over the Royals. He didn't factor into the decision. Barnes had lasted at least four innings in each of his first eight appearances of the year, but he was unable to make it through the third inning during Sunday's regular-season finale. The southpaw made nine appearances (eight starts) in the majors across the second half of the season, and he posted a 5.92 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 38 innings.www.cbssports.com
