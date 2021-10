Long eliminated from the American League Central race, the last-place Minnesota Twins still have plenty to play for heading into their final five games. "We're pitching for our jobs next year," reliever Tyler Duffey said after picking up his 20th hold of the season with a scoreless inning of relief Tuesday night in a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers in Minneapolis. "We're playing for the fans that are here. We still want to win no matter where we're at in the division. Hopefully next year we're having some different conversations."

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO