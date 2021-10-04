Second half collapse costs Tigers in loss to Boonville

PRINCETON — This tale of two cities became a tale of two halves. And thus visiting Boonville’s 35-13 Friday night football win on Princeton Community Homecoming Night. A while after Andrew Morris’ coronation as Homecoming king and Maddon Williams’ coronation as queen, and a moment of silence in memory of the late Bill Krietemeyer, the Tigers kept the ball for 18 plays and 8 minutes 24 seconds in a 69-yard drive capped by Kaleb Ice’s 6-yard run and Taylor Keehn’s extra-point kick.