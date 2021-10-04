CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: Tension Builds (RECAP)

By Samantha Bergeson, TV Insider
Cadillac News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3, Episode 6.]. Finally, we’re getting some answers. After three years and countless ultimatums, Sumit opens up about the real reason why his mother appears to despise Jenny…and it’s a heartbreaking hypothesis. Meanwhile, Avi’s medical issue drudges up past insecurities for Biniyam, and Ellie feels trapped abroad. The biggest bombshell, though, may be from Steven and Alina’s rocky romance. The question is: Did one of them cheat?

