Bogged down with a lack of late-season success, perhaps a little "traffic" is just what both Los Angeles FC and the Los Angeles Galaxy need. The two Los Angeles clubs meet for the 13th time on Sunday in the rivalry affectionately known as El Trafico. Never a dull moment, it is the Galaxy who hold a 5-3-4 advantage in the all-time series, despite LAFC being higher in the standings for most of the meetings.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO