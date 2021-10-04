CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Western Kenai Peninsula by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-05 05:01:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-05 21:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Western Kenai Peninsula SKILAK GLACIER DAMMED LAKE IS RELEASING... NO FLOODING EXPECTED Skilak Glacier Dammed Lake is releasing. The release is causing a slow rise in water levels on Skilak Lake and the middle Kenai River. The most current predictions have the river cresting below bankfull levels at the outlet of Skilak Lake/Kenai Keys on October 6th or 7th. Residents and river users between Skilak Lake and Sterling should be prepared for unseasonably high water but flooding is unlikely. As with any glacial system, there is uncertainty. Check back to weather.gov/Anchorage for updates on crest stage and timing. River gage and forecast at Skilak Lake Outlet: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=pafc&gage=skla2 River gage and forecast at Kenai Keys: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=pafc&gage=keya2 River gage and forecast at Soldotna: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=pafc&gage=sxra2

