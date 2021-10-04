CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, down from 28 a day earlier

 5 days ago
People are seen at Beijing's tech hub Zhongguancun, China August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

SHENZHEN, China, Oct 4 (Reuters) - China reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland for Oct. 3, down from 28 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday.

One of the new infections was locally transmitted and the rest imported, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 15, the same as reported the day before.

Two of the asymptomatic cases were local, found in the northwestern Xinjiang region, and the rest imported.

Mainland China has confirmed 96,258 COVID-19 cases, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

