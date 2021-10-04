CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston College Athletics Wrap Up, Week 6: Ice Hockey Returns

By Laura Berestecki
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeed a recap of what happened on the Heights last week? Here’s what your favorite Eagles’ teams accomplished... The Eagles faced UMass earlier today for their only game of the week. BC jumped out to an early 2 goal lead, holding UMass scoreless in the first half. Sky Caron scored off a corner just 3.5 minutes into the game to give BC a 1-0 lead, and Milagros Arteta scored in the second quarter to put BC up by 2.

